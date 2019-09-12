Ballogy, Texas Top 100 Partner to Promote High School Athletes for Recruiting

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, announced today they are teaming with Texas Top 100 (TT100), a leading NCAA-certified recruiting and rankings service for Texas high school players. Ballogy Official Testing will now be a part of all TT100 exposure camps and tournaments, offering objective measurement and certified results for coaches and scouts looking to recruit top talent.

Ballogy Official Testing is designed to take an athlete through a methodology of contests and drills administered by certified coaches. Official scores are recorded and saved within an athlete’s Ballogy app profile for ongoing measurement and improvement, giving youth and amateur athletes visibility and access like never before.

“Coaches are looking for accurate athletic assessments when they are evaluating a future recruit,” said Nils Dekau, Founder of Texas Top 100. “Ballogy and Texas Top 100 share in the mission to link athletes to their futures by offering objective measurements, testing protocols, and exposure opportunities.”

“We are excited to partner with Texas Top 100 to continue inspiring growth and development in all young athletes,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “Together, Ballogy and Texas Top 100 can ensure every aspiring athlete has access to a truly objective athletic assessment and an opportunity for recruiting exposure.”

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

About Texas Top 100

Texas Top 100 is the premier scouting service that helps promote players through rankings, articles, tournaments, and camps. To learn more, please visit www.texastop100.com.