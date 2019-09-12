Burlington Stores Donates $2 Million to AdoptAClassroom.org to Support Teachers and Students as They Head Back to School

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AdoptAClassroom.org, announced that more than $2 million has been donated by the national off-price retailer Burlington Stores, the largest donation in the history of the three-year partnership. AdoptAClassroom.org, the award-winning national nonprofit organization that helps teachers get the basic supplies and materials needed to help their students learn and succeed, will use the donation to benefit more than 28,000 teachers and 720,000 students nationwide. This is the largest number of teachers and students reached in a year from a one-time corporate donation to AdoptAClassroom.org.

Burlington hosted this point-of-sale campaign from July 8 to August 17, giving customers the opportunity to donate $1 or more at checkout to support AdoptAClassroom.org. The funds will be used to supply tools and resources in the classroom just in time for the start of the 2019 school year. Over the three years of partnership, Burlington has donated more than $5.5 million in total to AdoptAClassroom.org.

At Burlington, we are committed to supporting teachers and students to ensure they have the resources they need to succeed,” said Tom Kingsbury, CEO and Chairman of Burlington Stores. “Our hope is that our record-breaking $2 million donation to the organization will make a significant impact at the start of another school year.”

In addition to the point-of-sale campaign this year, Burlington, in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org launched a new grant program, the Adopt my School Sweepstakes, whereby anyone, age 13 years of age or older, was able to nominate a school of their choice for the chance to win 1 of 10, $10,000 AdoptAClassroom.org school supply grants. This year, even more schools were able to receive funding for their classrooms. As a result, there were more than 10,000 entries and winners will be announced here by October 31, 2019.

More than half of today’s public school children come from families who cannot afford to send them to school with the supplies they need to be successful in school. Our nation’s teachers are filling the gap, purchasing school supplies out of their own pockets for their classroom students, said Executive Director of AdoptAClassroom.org, Ann Pifer. “It is our mission to alleviate the burden faced by our teachers and this incredibly generous donation from Burlington Stores will make an enormous impact.”

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2018 net sales of $6.6 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 691 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2019, inclusive of an internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlingtonstores.com.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised more than $38 million and supported 5.22 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.