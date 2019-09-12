Mission Federal Credit Union Extends Contract for Mortgage Cadence’s Loan Origination Platform

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company, today announced that Mission Federal Credit Union (Mission Fed) has extended its contract for the Mortgage Cadence loan-origination platform for an additional six years, through 2025.

Mission Fed, based in San Diego, has been a Mortgage Cadence client for 16 years, using the Mortgage Cadence platform, complete with document, imaging and servicing functionality. As a part of the contract renewal, the credit union added the latest version of Mortgage Cadence’s Borrower Center to its product suite, the first credit union to do so. The new Borrower Center provides borrower mobility across all devices and enhanced branding capabilities for the lender.

“We continue to benefit from Mortgage Cadence’s robust technology and collaboration,” said Vince Nowicki, First Vice President Real Estate at Mission Fed. “They continue to prove that ongoing, sustained evolution is possible, and essential, in this constantly changing market.”

In addition to upgrading the borrower experience from application to close, the Mortgage Cadence Borrower Center also creates efficiencies for the Mission Fed lending team. Borrower Center is a native component of the Mortgage Cadence Platform, giving lenders one system of record throughout the origination process — eliminating the need to rekey data and ultimately increasing data integrity and reducing risk.

“Our product development efforts are driven by client feedback, so when the product is released, we know it will benefit our lenders’ businesses,” said Bryan Ireton, managing director of Mortgage Cadence, Accenture. “Our new Borrower Center is no exception and clearly demonstrates the progress we’re making on the Mortgage Cadence Platform. We’re pleased to see Mission Fed realizing continued growth and success as a result.”

About Mortgage Cadence

Since 1999, Mortgage Cadence, champions of the lending process, have been providing the best people, process and technology for enterprise and mid-market lenders who desire to deliver an exceptional borrower experience. From point-of-sale through post-closing Mortgage Cadence offers reliable software and dedicated people, supporting lenders every step of the way. Visit www.mortgagecadence.com for more information.

About Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Fed Credit Union is San Diego’s largest member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County. Mission Fed has over $3.7 billion in assets, over 248,000 customers, 32 convenient branches, and 30,000 CO-OP ATMs nationwide.

Mission Fed enhances the lives of its customers through financial education and financial services such as Checking, Savings, Loans, Credit Cards and Insurance. In addition, Mission Fed puts money back into the communities of San Diego and helps hundreds of non-profits. Banking at Mission Fed means doing good for San Diego. Federally insured by NCUA and Equal Housing Lender. To learn more, visit www.MissionFed.com.