Analyst Hub Growth Continues With Addition of LightShed, a Highly-Anticipated New Research Boutique Led by Former BTIG Analysts Greenfield, Piecyk and Ross

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analyst Hub, LLC, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprises, today announced that LightShed Partners, a highly-anticipated technology, media and telecommunications-focused research boutique that launched September 10, is the latest IRP to join its growing platform.

LightShed founding partners Richard Greenfield, Walter Piecyk and Brandon Ross each have more than 20 years of experience providing research and analysis of the TMT industry, and they previously worked together for over a decade at BTIG, employing a unique, collaborative approach to understanding their area of coverage. LightShed is a tiered subscription research business bringing institutional investors thought-leading, independent, thematic research that evaluates public and private companies worldwide.

Offering outsourced infrastructure and organizational support, Analyst Hub is helping top analysts in the capital markets go into business for themselves to provide institutional investors with unique, independent insights and analysis to inform their investment decisions. Since January 2018, Analyst Hub has facilitated the launch of equity research analyst firms, and supported their ongoing operations, with institutional publishing tools, market data access, branding services, website design and hosting, CRM systems and more. Offerings related to legal, accounting, HR/payroll and compliance needs round out a robust suite of services.

Built by senior, veteran equity research sales professionals, Analyst Hub is designed as a sales-first platform that sets up analysts for success by helping them secure clients and provide the best possible analysis to those clients, and then to scale – reaching a broader audience – as the new firm matures.

“ We couldn’t be more excited that globally-recognized analysts like Richard, Walter and Brandon have chosen our platform for their game-changing launch,” said Mike Kronenberg, Analyst Hub co-founder and CEO. “ The LightShed team has been rewriting the rules of equity research for some time, presenting their actionable analysis in creative and innovative ways. With Analyst Hub, they will be able to take this to another level, integrating media, corporate access and events for their roster of institutional investor clients.”

“ Analyst Hub was the perfect outsourced platform solution for LightShed Partners to rapidly scale our research business,” said Richard Greenfield, LightShed partner. “ Mike and his team understand the intricacies of setting up an independent research business from compliance to sales to billing, enabling our team to focus on what we do best, providing our clients unprecedented insight into the TMT landscape.”

“ The launch of LightShed, led by such prominent analysts, is evidence of an industry at an inflection point,” said Kronenberg. “ There’s a growing shift toward independent research in light of the impact of regulations like MiFID II, and a new focus on efficiency, as investors are under constant pressure to only spend on research that truly empowers them to identify trends ahead of the broader market.”

Analyst Hub currently serves 16 affiliated research-providing entities, who in turn service more than 200 institutional investor clients representing a cross-section of the buy side, as well as corporate clients looking for new insight into their industries’ and competitors’ performance.

About Analyst Hub

Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing.

For further information, please visit www.analysthub.com.