Patriot Growth Insurance Services Partners with Launchways, Expanding Geographic Footprint into Chicago

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (“Patriot”), a national retail insurance agency, today announced the addition of Launchways, a leading provider of human resources, employee benefits and business insurance solutions, to the Patriot platform. The addition of Launchways immediately expands Patriot’s geographic reach and broadens its robust product offering.

Founded in 2009, Launchways is an independent insurance agency that combines human resources consulting, employee benefits and commercial insurance solutions. The company’s unique business model includes a variety of innovative products and services that are tailored to meet the specific needs of high-growth organizations throughout the Midwest. Launchways provides business leaders with the tools, resources and guidance they need to build scalable people processes that support their long-term strategy. With a unique combination of industry experience and entrepreneurial ambition, CEO Jim Taylor and President Gary Schafer have helped hundreds of growth-oriented businesses solve their insurance and human resources challenges.

“ We pride ourselves on a personalized, hands-on approach across the full spectrum of our clients’ needs. Solid operations and leadership are fundamental to our organization,” said Gary Schafer, President of Launchways.

“ Our solution empowers business leaders to unlock the full potential of their workforce so that they can focus on their long-term growth objectives. In choosing a partner, we evaluated the broad marketplace and identified Patriot as the perfect fit for us from a cultural and operational perspective. We are thrilled to continue our growth journey with them as our partner,” said Jim Taylor, CEO of Launchways.

Having served more than 400 customers throughout the Midwest, Launchways helps organizations of all sizes address their business insurance, employee benefits and human resources needs. The company has experienced rapid growth over the last several years, recently moving its headquarters to downtown Chicago in order to accommodate its growing employee and customer base.

“ We are laser-focused on organic growth and cultural fit when assessing a potential agency partner,” said Matt Gardner, founder and CEO of Patriot. “ Launchways is a growth machine, and Jim and Gary are the type of dynamic leaders that Patriot continues to invest in and build around. I am thrilled that they have chosen to grow their agency within our unique operational and cultural model.”

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot’s collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot’s unique equity model creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by growth equity investor Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.