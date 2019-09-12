Nexa3D Partners with TWeatherford Inc. to Enter US Midwest 3D Printing Market

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, expanded its global presence into the US Midwest today, announcing a partnership with TWeatherford Inc. (TWI), a leading value-added additive manufacturing solutions provider. The new agreement is the latest in a long line of reseller signings by Nexa3D in Europe, Asia and North America.

This rapid network expansion is part of the company’s ambitious plan to deliver a significant upgrade for the tens of thousands of older legacy stereolithography printer users by democratizing access to its ultrafast industrial printers with best-in breed performance materials at attractive cost of ownership.

Comparatively speaking, the company’s flagship printer, the NXE400, takes current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband, printing up to 16 liters of part volume at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute. The NXE400 also features optional washing and curing units that together automate and reduce the time to produce ready-to-use functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes.

To learn more about the NXE400, see the media kit and to see it in action watch this video.

Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, TWeatherford, Inc. offers additive manufacturing solutions across a variety of industries, including aerospace and defence, medical, automotive and consumer products. Based in Indiana, TWI has helped Midwest companies to improve their product development for more than 10 years. Their clients include Cummins, Delta Faucet, Subaru and Magna Power Train.

“We are excited to partner with Nexa3D to offer this breakthrough technology for our established customer base and new customers ready to make the leap into industrial 3D printing,” said TWI President and CEO Cindie Weatherford. “With their speed, precision and automation, Nexa3D printers will provide distinct advantages to all of our clients, whether they have been using additive manufacturing for years or implementing the technology into their processes for the first time.”

“The Midwest is the heart of the American manufacturing industry,” said Avi Reichental, Executive Chairman and CEO of Nexa3D. “By partnering with TWI, Nexa3D’s stereolithography 3D printers will enable those new to additive manufacturing to make a huge leap in productivity. For manufacturers already using 3D printing, they will be further empowered to convert printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband-like productivity to manufacture products that break speed and cost barriers.”

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

About TWeatherford, Inc.

TWeatherford, Inc. provides additive manufacturing solutions to US Midwest companies within a range of industries, including aerospace and defence, medical, automotive and consumer products. Serving clients for over 10 years, TWI improves companies’ product development from their headquarters in Indiana. To learn more please visit www.TWeatherford.com or www.3DRapidPrint.com.