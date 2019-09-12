Vertex Announces New Access Agreement with Scottish Government for ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and SYMKEVI® (tezacaftor/ivacaftor)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) today announced that eligible cystic fibrosis patients living in Scotland will now have access to ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and SYMKEVI® (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) in combination with ivacaftor following the signing of an access agreement.

“We would like to thank the Scottish authorities for their partnership and the collaborative and flexible way that we have worked together to find this access solution,” said Ludovic Fenaux, Senior Vice President, Vertex International. “It means that approximately 400 eligible cystic fibrosis patients in Scotland now have access to ORKAMBI or SYMKEVI.”

As part of the 5-year agreement Vertex has also committed to collecting real world data on these medicines that will support any future submissions to the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC).

Vertex cystic fibrosis medicines are reimbursed in 17 countries around the world including Austria, Australia, Denmark, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden and the U.S.

About CF in Scotland

Approximately 900 people in Scotland live with CF. In the UK, the median age of death is 32 years. NHS Scotland estimates that one in 24 Scots have a CFTR mutation which, if carried by both parents, would lead to a child being born with CF.

About ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and the F508del mutation

In people with two copies of the F508del mutation, the CFTR protein is not processed and trafficked normally within the cell, resulting in little-to-no CFTR protein at the cell surface. Patients with two copies of the F508del mutation are easily identified by a simple genetic test.

Lumacaftor/ivacaftor is a combination of lumacaftor, which is designed to increase the amount of mature protein at the cell surface by targeting the processing and trafficking defect of the F508del-CFTR protein, and ivacaftor, which is designed to enhance the function of the CFTR protein once it reaches the cell surface.

About SYMKEVI® (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) in combination with ivacaftor

Some mutations result in CFTR protein that is not processed or folded normally within the cell, and that generally does not reach the cell surface. Tezacaftor is designed to address the trafficking and processing defect of the CFTR protein to enable it to reach the cell surface and ivacaftor is designed to enhance the function of the CFTR protein once it reaches the cell surface.

