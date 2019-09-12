beqom Partners With NGA Human Resources to Reduce Challenge of Managing Global Employee Reward and Compensation for Clients

NYON, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--beqom, a cloud-based compensation software provider, today announced that it has partnered with NGA Human Resources, a leading provider of digital HR and multi-country payroll services, to provide enterprise clients with a single best in class platform for managing Total Reward and compensation programs.

beqom’s platform is ideally suited to organizations that can’t compromise when it comes to maximizing their employee performance in line with their business strategy, by rewarding their employees to drive their satisfaction and trust, retain their talents and comply with security and pay equity requirements.

With immediate effect, NGA HR’s consultancy and delivery teams will integrate beqom’s Total Compensation Management Cloud Solution into existing and new cloud HR infrastructures to create a single platform for managing HR and sales compensation uniformly across all operating countries.

Data from all HR, workforce management and sales platforms is captured within the platform. The data can then be analyzed, cut and presented to provide real-time, retrospective or forward-looking analytics and planning. This single situational view will bring multiple benefits to NGA HR’s clients and their employees.

For the business, it makes it easy to understand the performance and retention returns on specific rewards and incentive programs. Budgets can be set against projected impact intelligence and what-if scenarios can simulate the potential of proposed rewards programs, for example, per employee population for country.

For employees, it presents the total value of rewards – addressing the compensation gap that sees many employees leaving organizations for perceived higher salaries. It also makes it very easy for employees to see what they need to achieve for financial reward. This can be a huge motivator and drive the efficiency of individuals and business groups.

For HR and rewards teams, the efficiency and performance gains are manifold. The platform addresses the challenges of managing multiple currencies, languages, time zones and rewards cultures across the business. It supports the local governance of global policies, and workflows ensure that all employees are rewarded fairly, compliantly and on time.

“beqom’s, Total Compensation Management Cloud Solution complements well our portfolio of HR technology and analytics solutions. Many of our clients already have the platform connecting some or all their country locations. For these, we can easily integrate the management of the platform into existing services,” explained Simon Porter, VP Digital HR at NGA Human Resources.

“For organizations looking to create visibility into rewards and compensation programs, we can build the platform into existing and new cloud HR infrastructures to provide the analytics, reporting, modeling and simulation capabilities enterprises need to maximize performance, increase retention, streamline costs and ensure compliance,” continued Simon Porter, VP Digital HR at NGA Human Resources.

"NGA HR has been successfully deploying HR technologies and running core HR processes for multi-national clients for many years. Knowing their clients’ needs for a reliable unified Total Rewards Management solution, NGA selected beqom as a key element of its HR services portfolio,” explained François D’Haegeleer, Global Head of Business Development at beqom.

About beqom

Happiness is the best driver for success.

Our mission is to make the workforce of our customers happy. beqom drives happiness by allowing business managers to lead, align, and motivate employees and partners. beqom’s cloud-based total compensation platform is used globally across all industry sectors by over 100 large companies such as Microsoft and Vodafone. It addresses all performance and compensation aspects such as salary review, bonus, long-term incentives, commissions, benefits, non-cash rewards and all key drivers towards Employee Performance Management and Sales Performance Management. HR, sales, and finance leverage our platform to drive performance, retention, cost optimization, efficiency, compliance and… happiness among their people.

www.beqom.com

About NGA Human Resources

At NGA HR, our mission is to innovate HR & Payroll for today and tomorrow. We help our clients deliver seamless workforce and payroll services and empower HR as strategic partner for data-driven workforce decisions. As a result, HR leaders can offer better employee experiences, more easily attract and retain talent, manage the employee life cycle and support the globally connected, agile workforce.