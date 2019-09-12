nextScan and ST Imaging Growing into Larger Facility

MERIDIAN, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nextScan and ST Imaging, divisions of Digital Check Corp and worldwide leaders for microfilm scanning equipment, have relocated their facilities to a larger building in Meridian, ID. The new location on Principle Place doubles both the manufacturing and office areas, providing room for additional growth within both divisions of Digital Check.

“Our new facility provides substantially more room for office staff, manufacturing, inventory and future development,” said Rich Chaney, Vice President and General Manager of nextScan and ST Imaging.

With millions of files still residing on microfilm and microfiche, it will be a long time before everything has been converted. Microfilm scanners with specific user required features will be needed for both the retrieval of documents and the conversion of entire archives.

“Even as of 2019, not everything has been digitized, not everything is available online. There is still a substantial amount of priceless information residing on microfilm. We are committed to the preservation of our history by building the machines that will convert and retrieve that information for many more years to come,” said Matt Anderson, Vice President of Marketing for nextScan and ST Imaging.

About nextScan

Originally incorporated in 2002 and acquired by Digital Check Corp. in 2015, nextScan gives the microfilm and microfiche conversion market a high-performance alternative to older technologies. nextScan’s innovative patented products are designed and built with simplicity and functionality to increase user production and lower overall costs for scanning film and fiche. nextScan products are designed with cutting-edge components: the latest in camera; lighting; image correction; scanning speed; and nextScan’s pioneering “Ribbon” scanning software, NextStar PLUS. nextScan products provide a full conversion solution that far exceeds the speed, functionality and return on investment of other scanners in the market.

About ST Imaging

ST Imaging is a leading worldwide manufacturer and distributor of micrographic equipment and other collection scanning solutions. Founded in 1989, the company was acquired in 1999 by Digital Check Corp. In 2004, ST Imaging introduced the revolutionary ST200 digital film scanner, changing the way library customers view film.

The company’s flagship product, the ViewScan film scanner set the standard for making film scanning easy and assessable to the public. ViewScan systems incorporate the latest technology to improve viewing, scanning, editing, and sharing of microfilm within libraries, schools, government, business, and other collections.

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the world’s largest manufacturer of check scanners and document capture products for teller capture, branch automation, remote deposit capture, and remote lockbox applications. Digital Check’s award-winning CheXpress®, TellerScan®, and SmartSource® check and document scanners are among the most cost-effective and reliable in the industry. The company also provides software solutions for image quality, vault processing, and remote monitoring of scanners across an enterprise.