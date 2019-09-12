Oscar Mayer and Ryan Newman Bring Home the Bacon; Advance to Playoffs

LAS VEGAS, PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oscar Mayer and NASCAR™ driver Ryan Newman will race into the postseason in sizzling fashion with a hunger-inducing paint scheme during the South Point 400 this Sunday, September 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

For the seventh time this season, Newman will pilot the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang. Newman will kick-off the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs sporting a mouthwatering scheme that features slices of tasty Oscar Mayer bacon – his favorite food on race day.

“We’re gearing up to cheer on Ryan as he puts the spotlight on the gold standard of bacon, Oscar Mayer, while embodying the gold standard of racing,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director for Oscar Mayer. “We’ve had a lot of fun celebrating our love of meats throughout the season and wish him the best of luck to bring home the bacon this weekend in Las Vegas.”

For nearly 100 years, Oscar Mayer has been dedicated to setting the gold standard of bacon by providing a superior quality, great-tasting product that cooks up perfectly every time. The brand believes that quality meats are a right, not a privilege, and bacon is no exception. Oscar Mayer pride itself on delivering superior quality, great-tasting meats across the entire portfolio, including bacon where we offer Naturally Hardwood Smoked, Fully Cooked, Turkey Bacon, and more.

The South Point 400 extends the season-long partnership between Oscar Mayer and Roush Fenway Racing into the postseason.

“We’re excited to have made it to this point and secure our well-earned spot in the playoffs,” Newman said. “Now the plan is simple: go have fun and continue to put our best foot forward during this three-week stretch and the result will play itself out. We were able to test at Las Vegas back in the preseason with the new package, so we have some good notes heading into the weekend. We’re looking forward to the challenge in our Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford.”

Newman has an average finish of 15.9 at the 1.5-mile track with nine top-10 and four top-five finishes. He has crossed the line 13th or better in five of the last seven races at LVMS, including a ninth-place finish in this race last fall.

For more information about Oscar Mayer bacon, Deli Fresh and hot dogs, visit OscarMayer.com or Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Founded by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Roush, Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in professional sports history. Moving into its 32 season in 2019, Roush Fenway boast over 300 victories and multiple championships across NASCAR’s three premiere series. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. The organization is a joint venture with Roush and Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.