Snowflake and FedResults Bring Cloud Smart Technology to Federal Government

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced that it has a public sector distribution relationship with FedResults, a government-focused IT provider. This partnership will enable Snowflake and FedResults to provide secure, powerful, flexible cloud data warehouse and analytics solutions to federal agencies.

Bloomberg Government analysts project that the U.S. Federal Government will invest more than $93B in information technology programs in fiscal year 2020. The 2019 Federal Cloud Computing Strategy, Cloud Smart is driving government agencies to move from antiquated and expensive legacy storage systems to powerful, agile solutions that take advantage of the latest in cloud technologies and data analytics. Advances in AI and machine learning, particularly in the US Department of Defense, have led agencies to seek emerging technologies to enable a new level of innovation through data that previously was not possible.

“We are pleased to add Snowflake to our growing portfolio of cloud-based solutions for government,” said Amanda Granlund, Manager of the Snowflake Team at FedResults. “Snowflake’s innovative technology and ecosystem of partners will help agencies fully leverage data as a strategic asset more efficiently and cost effectively.”

FedResults is always looking for new technologies to add to its extensive ecosystem of IT manufacturers, resellers, systems integrators, and consulting partners to address the challenges facing federal agencies, and state and local governments. Snowflake’s cloud-built data warehouse can help agencies meet the increasing demands of secure data storage, agility, and analytics as outlined in the President’s Management Agenda, the Modernizing Government Technology Act, and the Federal Data Strategy.

Helen Xing, Government and Education Partner Leader at Tableau, the leading analytics platform and a Snowflake partner said, “We have a strong partnership with Snowflake and under the FedResults umbrella we’re able to bring a powerful joint solution to government agencies that will help them meet their ever more pressing requirements. The technology will ultimately impact the lives of Citizens across the nation and help advance the outcomes of government programs.”

“The partnership with FedResults will provide federal agencies access to a safe and secure cloud data warehousing solution with unmatched power, flexibility and agility, enabling a faster pace of innovation and improved citizen services," Snowflake Regional Vice President - Federal, Ro Dhanda said. "Snowflake has a proven track record in the private sector of breaking down data barriers within and between organizations. This will now be available to the Department of Defense and civilian agencies, as well."

About FedResults Inc.

FedResults® is a Herndon, VA-based value-added government-focused IT provider, providing federal, state and local governments with the technologies needed to support their missions. Offering a range of contracting vehicles, vendor-focused technical and sales support and deep experience in the government marketplace, FedResults is dedicated to helping organizations get the most from their IT systems and investment. Visit us at www.fedresults.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake is the data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.com.