Monroe Capital Expands Credit Facility to MC Group

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC today announced an increase in the credit facility to MC Group to support the merger of MC Group and Icon Identity Solutions (“Icon”), an existing portfolio company of Arcapita Investment Management US, Inc.

Based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, Icon is a brand implementation company specializing in full-service signage manufacturing and installation services, sign and lighting maintenance services, specialty services and commercial retail construction solutions. MC Group is a national provider of signage, lighting, electrical, and energy management solutions. The combined organization, which will continue to operate under both brand names, now provides comprehensive signage, construction, energy and maintenance solutions to some of the nation’s largest and most recognized brands.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2019 Best US Direct Lending Fund; Private Debt Investor as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2018 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.