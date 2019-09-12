New Aspen Dental at Walgreens Makes Access to Comprehensive Dental Care Easier in Tampa

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Dental, the largest and fastest-growing network of branded dental care providers in the U.S., is opening its second Aspen Dental at Walgreens location, a move designed to bring in-store dental services to Walgreens customers and create access to dental care.

The new Aspen Dental at Walgreens, which is located at 1860 E. Fowler Avenue in Tampa, is owned by Dr. Michael Dickerson and Dr. Judy Luu, who will provide a range of dental services, including preventive care and restoration, dentures, implant and Invisalign clear aligners.

“Aspen Dental has always worked to break down barriers so that patients can get the dental care they need, today,” said Dr. Dickerson, Aspen Dental practice owner. “We’re committed to creating access to care and building healthier communities, and my team and I look forward to working together to make dentistry more accessible and affordable at our newest location.”

This office is the second planned Aspen Dental at Walgreens location. The first opened in Palatka, Florida, in December 2018.

Convenient, Flexible and Affordable Care

The Aspen Dental at Walgreens office is dedicated to making it easier for patients by offering a full range of dental services. New patients will receive a digital dental health scan to give them a clear understanding into what’s happening inside their mouth, a service that helps patients make informed decisions about their treatment.

In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen Dental office will bring:

Free new patient exams and X-rays for those without insurance;

An on-site denture lab to facilitate quick turnaround of custom-crafted dentures, repairs, relines or adjustments (on all dentures – not just those purchased at Aspen Dental), as well as a Denture Money Back Guarantee; and

A variety of financing options.

To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call (813) 898-5099 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making dentistry easier for patients. With close to 780 offices in 42 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for nearly 1.8 million patients in 2018.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they’ve always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.