Toshiba Remains Buffalo Bills Copier Provider of Choice

BUFFALO, N.Y. & LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba America Business Solutions and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to a multiyear contract renewal, which extends Toshiba’s status as the Official Copier Provider of the Buffalo Bills.

Toshiba’s award-winning e-STUDIO™ multifunction printers (MFPs) are used year-round at Bills team headquarters, summer training camp in Pittsford, N.Y. and home games at New Era Field. Toshiba also operates an in-house print shop at the stadium, where Toshiba professionals closely collaborate with Bills staff to provide the NFL team world-class document security and support.

“Toshiba is a great teammate, maintaining and managing our organization’s print, copy and scan needs,” said Buffalo Bills Vice President of Information Technology Dan Evans. “As a trusted partner, Toshiba is constantly seeking to tailor and improve our business processes, which in turn helps us provide a terrific experience for our fans.”

In addition to using Toshiba’s award-winning MFPs to print and assemble football materials, Toshiba devices produce marketing items for fans, reporter pre-game stat sheets, game notes, and player training and medical programs. Each year, millions of pages go through Toshiba’s print shop, including real-time game statistics and game day photos that are delivered to fan suites at halftime.

The Toshiba Elevate™ platform further enhances the team’s document workflow by allowing customization of the MFP user interface to enable one-touch operation of common to sophisticated tasks, especially helpful for quick turn-around during games.

“Toshiba is excited to continue as the Official Copier Provider of the Buffalo Bills,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Marketing Executive Bill Melo. “It has been gratifying to build close relationships with members of the organization, while continuing to improve business processes for everyone there.”

