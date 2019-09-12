JOANN Partners With GoldieBlox to Deliver STEM-Inspired Kids’ Crafts Directly to Customers’ Doors

HUDSON, Ohio & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, JOANN and GoldieBlox invite customers to sign up for the GoldieBlox Box, their first-ever exclusive monthly craft subscription box to encourage kids’ development of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) skills.

JOANN is the ultimate destination for kids to explore and bring their ideas to life, and now with the GoldieBlox Box, educational crafting projects are delivered directly to doors every month.

Each monthly box is filled with all of the tools necessary to make fun, science-based projects to be created and enjoyed at home, complemented with facts about STEM behind each project.

The projects are inspired by the most popular, trending DIY “hacks” and projects from the GoldieBlox YouTube channel, like fizzy bath bombs and squishies, and they are designed to keep kids curious and stimulated with each delivery.

“We are thrilled to partner with GoldieBlox to introduce our first kids’ craft subscription box,” said Rob Will, SVP eCommerce, GMM Craft at JOANN. “At JOANN, we aim to inspire creativity and learning in everyone, and we also know that hands-on activities can help kids grow and understand new concepts.”

The JOANN GoldieBlox Box is appropriate for kids ages 8+ and provides them with new craft experiences to look forward to every month. JOANN and GoldieBlox curate the boxes in partnership with Make it Real, a toy company leading in designing innovative toys for tweens.

“GoldieBlox and JOANN have a shared goal to empower children to pursue their dreams and we are dedicated to providing kids with resources to express their creativity,” said GoldieBlox Founder & CEO Debbie Sterling. “At GoldieBlox, we use storytelling and STEM principles, coupled with a girl engineer character who does crafts and DIY projects, to give girls confidence and encourage them to pursue their dreams, so we believe this partnership will further our mission.”

To celebrate the launch, JOANN is offering the first GoldieBlox Box at a special price of $19.99 with free shipping when you use the promo code GOLDIESQUAD, which is 20% off the suggested retail price. After the launch, the GoldieBlox Box will be priced per month, and can be purchased individually ($24.99 +$4.99 shipping) or as part of a 3-month ($19.99 per box +$4.99 shipping) or 6-month subscription ($19.99 per box +free shipping). JOANN customers can order the exclusive GoldieBlox Box at JOANN.com/GoldieBlox and subscribers for the box will gain access to exclusive content.

This GoldieBlox Box is just one of several offerings in the JOANN assortment that focuses on innovations in kids’ crafting, which allows them to explore their creative side, including new collections of kids’ toys and crafts from LEGO and Crayola. JOANN also offers in-store craft classes and camps that teach kids how to quilt, sew, knit, crochet, embroider, bake and even learn the basics of fashion design. In addition, JOANN hosts free Hands-On events in stores every month where kids can make crafts to take home and kids can celebrate their birthday at JOANN and craft with friends with Handmade Birthdays.

ABOUT JOANN STORES

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s leading fabric and craft retailer has grown to include more than 865 stores across 49 states and an industry-leading e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single stop for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. For store locations, project ideas, and a full product offering, visit joann.com.

ABOUT GOLDIEBLOX

GoldieBlox is the children’s multimedia company promoting the next generation of STEM role models. Through the integration of storytelling and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) principles, GoldieBlox is building a global character franchise with videos, animation, books, apps, and merchandise; the tools that empower girls to build their confidence, dreams and ultimately, their futures.

Recognized as a leader in children’s entertainment, GoldieBlox has reached billions of consumers through TV, radio and digital as the first start-up with a Super Bowl commercial and a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. GoldieBlox and its founder, Debbie Sterling, have won numerous awards, including Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Companies, Fortune’s 40 Under 40, President Obama’s Ambassadorship for Global Entrepreneurship, and the National Women’s History Museum’s “Living Legacy” award for inspiring girls around the world. To learn more, visit goldieblox.com.