Comtech Awarded $1.2M for Parts Management Procurement Services from International Space and Communications Customer

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--September 12, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, its Command & Control Technologies group’s Space & Component Technology Division, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded in excess of $1.2 million in new contracts by an international Space and Communications customer.

"This most recent award further illustrates that our customers continue to recognize the unique value of Comtech’s space level electronic parts supply chain management and engineering services expertise in their most important satellite programs," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

For over 40 years, the Space & Component Technology Division, now located in Cypress, California, has specialized in the supply of high reliability microelectronics, supplying Electrical, Electronic and Electromechanical (“EEE”) parts for use in satellite, launch vehicle and manned space applications. They also provide services encompassing all aspects of ground station life cycle to include requirements definition and analysis; design, development and integration of turnkey systems from antenna to data processing; civil works and construction; station installation and verification; operations and maintenance; and decommissioning at end of life. A full line of XY satellite tracking antennas from 30cm to 13m, as well as radomes and carbon fiber reflectors, all for LEO, MEO and GEO orbits is also supplied.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL