Upwork and Workforce Logiq Partner to Offer Enterprise Clients Access to the Largest Global Pool of Independent Professionals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the largest freelancing website, has entered into an exclusive partnership to integrate its freelance talent network with Workforce Logiq, the workforce management company transforming how organizations win talent across the globe. The new partnership makes it easy for Workforce Logiq clients to discover, source, and deploy freelance talent through its Managed Service Provider (MSP) program, while providing Upwork’s talent community access to many of the most prestigious companies and sought-after work opportunities on the market.

Freelancers are a growing, cost-effective, and demographically important workforce option for organizations in need of flexible, on-demand, and hard-to-find skills and expertise. In a joint research study, Upwork and the Freelancers Union estimate that there are over 56 million freelancers in the U.S., representing approximately 35% of the U.S. workforce.

“Talent wins in business – and the freelance community offers flexible, affordable, and in-demand skills, services, and talent. We’re giving our clients another competitive edge by providing a new channel to find the talent they need to grow,” said Jim Burke, CEO of Workforce Logiq. “Our partnership with Upwork gives our clients all the advantages of the world’s largest freelance marketplace with the confidence and benefits of a proven MSP program – including financial control, compliance oversight, and consolidated reporting and billing. It’s a game changer in today’s tight labor market.”

The Upwork talent community, which includes millions of registered freelancers, with 5,000 skills across 70 categories of work, will be accessible to Workforce Logiq’s clients via existing supplier workflows in its MSP offering. The integration provides Workforce Logiq clients with seamless access to a new recruiting channel that is backed by the company’s expert advisors and proven technology. For hiring and procurement leaders, the partnership brings together the flexibility, reach, and competitive pricing of a freelance talent solution with the power, control, and management of an MSP – including an integrated Independent Contractor Compliance workflow and Employer of Record payroll option to avoid worker misclassification risk. Upwork’s talent network gains access to Workforce Logiq’s client network with over $3 billion in hiring spend.

“We're committed to connecting great talent with great businesses,” said Stephane Kasriel, CEO of Upwork. “The workforce is evolving rapidly in ways that are impacting both organizations and talent. As companies struggle to find highly-specialized skills on demand, technology is giving professionals the freedom and flexibility to choose how and where they work. Our partnership with Workforce Logiq opens new opportunities for both clients and professionals alike by providing flexible access to cutting-edge work, while decreasing the time to engage and driving operational efficiencies. This new integration is a big win for our community and every organization looking to tap into the power of independent talent.”

Access to the Upwork talent network will be available to Workforce Logiq’s MSP clients in the beginning of October. For more information visit Upwork.com and workforcelogiq.com.

About Upwork

Upwork is the largest freelancing website. Upwork Enterprise combines FMS technology, talent sourcing, compliance, and payroll services into a single solution that makes it simple, quick, and cost-effective to access qualified independent talent.

Over 30 percent for Fortune 500 organizations and other notable companies use Upwork to find and engage independent talent, including organizations such as Microsoft, GE, Bissell, Airbnb, Dropbox and Automattic. Upwork is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., with offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit our website at www.Upwork.com, or join us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Workforce Logiq

Workforce Logiq — the global leader in workforce management intelligence, technology, and expertise — enables organizations to win the talent they need to grow. With clients in 50+ countries, Workforce Logiq provides expert guidance, real-time analytics and patented and patent-pending, award-winning technologies, including Managed Service Provider (MSP), Vendor Management System (VMS) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions. Backed by The Carlyle Group, the company helps clients attain greater management, performance, and financial control over their talent supply chains. Powered by more than 1,000 workforce management experts, the company currently manages 15,000 global supplier relationships and $3 billion in spend globally. Workforce Logiq is headquartered in Orlando, Florida; its European headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden. Formerly operating as ZeroChaos, the company rebranded to Workforce Logiq in January 2019. For more information visit http://www.workforcelogiq.com, follow on Twitter @WorkforceLogiq, or connect with Workforce Logiq on LinkedIn.