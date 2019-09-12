J.Jill Launches Inclusive Capsule Collection in Collaboration With Designer Christian Siriano

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) today announced the brand’s first ever design collaboration with CFDA designer Christian Siriano on a series of capsule collections, the first launching on September 12 in stores and on JJill.com. A vocal advocate for body and age inclusivity in fashion, Christian Siriano’s first capsule collection includes an array of elevated style essentials and extra-special pieces that are perfect for fall. Sharing J.Jill’s philosophy that style is for every size and shape, each piece in the collection is available in a wide range of sizing, including XS–4XL or 0–28 as well as Petite and Tall categories.

“ Christian Siriano is one of today’s most influential fashion designers and a celebrity red-carpet favorite,” said Linda Heasley, President and CEO of J.Jill. “ Christian is known for his design inclusivity and, like J.Jill, believes that style is for everyone. He’s a natural collaborator for us.”

“ J.Jill is a brand that designs for all women, and that’s been a part of my ethos as a designer since the very beginning,” said Christian Siriano. “ I think fashion is something we all should have a piece of. It’s celebrating people and this idea of beauty. And what’s beautiful? For me, it’s all different types of women—shapes, sizes and ages.”

The September capsule drop includes a white shirt collection featuring the classic staple in various iterations available in-store and on JJill.com. Launching exclusively on JJill.com, the rest of the September collection includes dresses with elevated design elements such as flared sleeves, waist-conscious silhouettes, draping detail, as well as a chic, nature-inspired print. Other key pieces in the collection include a teal tie-waist puffer jacket, a faux-suede skirt and a shawl lapelled blazer with zipper detailing that can be taken from day to night.

A key element of the brand’s values and a focus of Christian Siriano’s first collection is the J.Jill Compassion Fund Tee. Designed with a simple, yet powerful message: Kindness is strength, 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of the tee shirt will benefit the J.Jill Compassion Fund. Since its inception, the J.Jill Compassion Fund has given more than $17 million in grants and in-kind donations to community-based organizations across the country that support and empower women to move forward faster and establish a better life for themselves, their children and their families.

Available November 6, the Christian Siriano for J.Jill Holiday Collection features model ambassadors Candice Huffine, Maye Musk and Marquita Pring, who were selected for their commitment to women’s empowerment as well as body and age positivity, which is core to the mission of the J.Jill brand. The holiday collection includes beautiful winter-inspired design elements and glamourous touches to make dressing for a special occasion feel easy, yet memorable. The multimedia holiday campaign will live on JJill.com, in the brand’s holiday catalog, in stores, as well as on social media platforms.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 280 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com.