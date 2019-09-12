Zipari Announces New Client: Fallon Health

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zipari, the first and only consumer experience solution built specifically for health insurance, announced today that it has been selected as the technology partner for Fallon Health (Fallon), a nationally recognized not-for-profit health care services organization designed to meet the unique and changing needs of its customers.

“We’re thrilled to have Fallon as a client of Zipari,” said Mark Nathan, CEO and founder of Zipari. “Fallon’s goals are to supply members with high-quality health care coverage that supports health and independence, to deliver excellent medical care and to provide exceptional customer service. To achieve those goals, Fallon sought a digital experience and customer engagement tool that would enable it to continue to deliver value to its members. With Zipari’s consumer experience solution, we’re confident that Fallon will deliver on its promise.”

For more than 40 years, Fallon has served as an insurer and provider of care. Today, Fallon’s uniquely developed provider networks offer the highest standards for quality, cost-effective and coordinated care to give members access to physicians and hospitals throughout Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

“Zipari’s solutions eliminate the fragmented experience that health insurance members have come to expect,” said Emily West, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Fallon. “Innovation and excellence are just two of the values that guide our actions at Fallon and so we strive to anticipate evolving health care needs with creative solutions. The partnership between Fallon and Zipari will maximize the benefits of a health care model that places members at the center.”

Fallon chose Zipari for its modern approach and use of current technologies to solve the problems that continue to afflict the health insurance industry. For example, Zipari’s CX Engagement Hub—powered by Zipari’s CX Engine—allows health plans to streamline their member outreach by bringing together all cross-departmental goals into a single dashboard. Each goal has an associated value designated by the health plan. Once a goal is completed, CX Engagement Hub recommends the next highest value goal to the member via their preferred channel of communication—leading to a more efficient consumer experience.

Ultimately, members are the primary focus of the Zipari product philosophy. With fully integrated solutions offering optimal visibility into the customer experience, Zipari’s customer experience tools are intuitive, easy-to-use and learn, and allow members to access the information they need quickly and easily.

About Zipari

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Zipari, is a technology startup that develops products for health insurance carriers to engage with consumers in new and innovative ways. With unsurpassed technology, Zipari’s products provide real-time insights at every touchpoint, delivering a breakthrough consumer experience that health insurers want and their members seek. Zipari now serves more than 13 million members via their payer customers. Zipari is backed by our lead investor, Vertical Venture Partners, a venture capital firm focused on investments in companies that target specific vertical markets and Health Velocity Capital, a growth equity investment firm which invests in innovative healthcare software and services companies that are building a more consumer friendly and affordable healthcare system. For more information about Zipari, please visit http://www.zipari.com.

About Fallon Health

Founded in 1977, Fallon Health is a leading health care services organization that supports the diverse and changing needs of those we serve. In addition to offering innovative health insurance solutions and a variety of Medicaid and Medicare products, we excel in creating unique health care programs and services that provide coordinated, integrated care for seniors and individuals with complex health needs. Fallon has consistently ranked among the nation’s top health plans and is accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for its HMO, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid products.