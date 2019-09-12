Applied Information Signs Office Lease with Pope & Land Real Estate to Create Infrastructure-Automotive Technology Laboratory at Northwinds Summit

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, today announced the creation of the Infrastructure-Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL). The iATL™ will be located at Pope & Land’s Northwinds Summit development in Alpharetta. The lab is scheduled to open January 10, 2020.

The iATL is the first facility in the world where automakers and transportation infrastructure manufacturers will be able to imagine, create and test technology and applications for connected vehicles to communicate with traffic signals and other smart roadside traffic control equipment.

“The collaborative nature of the iATL will enable the automobile, communications and transportation infrastructure industries to rapidly develop and deploy connected vehicle technologies and applications in a real-world setting,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information, Inc. “The iATL is the private sector leading the way in developing new transportation technology that will save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce and help the environment.”

The lab is strategically located amid the first large-scale deployment of connected vehicle infrastructure technology using all forms of communications simultaneously – 4G LTE, Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X), Dedicated Short Range Radio (DSRC) and 900 MHz radio.

“Pope & Land is excited to be a part of, and support, this important development in the future of transportation technology and the benefits it will bring to the world of mobility,” said Kerry Armstrong, Managing Director and Development Partner at Pope & Land. “The iATL reinforces that Georgia is a global leader in technology and transportation and Northwinds Summit is at the center of it all.”

In addition to the iATL facility, Applied Information’s headquarters and main manufacturing facility is in Gwinnett County, GA. The company has offices in Dallas and Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Albany, NY and Portland, OR.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected vehicle, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

About Northwinds Summit –

The 24.3-acre Northwinds Summit is currently being developed in phases with the first phase well underway, and ultimately will include more than 1 million square feet of office space, as well as a 140-room boutique hotel, 140 multifamily units, 20 stacked flat condominiums and 15,000 square feet of restaurants and amenity retail. The iATL will be located at 3000 Summit Place, which broke ground in 2018 and delivered in 2019.

Northwinds Summit is positioned on Haynes Bridge Road, at Alpharetta’s front door, directly off GA-400 via a signalized intersection with a dedicated lane off the interchange.

About Pope & Land Real Estate –

Pope & Land specializes in developing office and mixed-use properties in the Southeastern United States and is firmly rooted in the real estate marketplace with a history dating back to 1979. Since 2000 alone, Pope & Land led partnerships have developed and acquired over 5M SF of office product, more than 400 acres of land and executed over $1 billion in real estate transactions. More information on Pope & Land is available at www.popeandland.com.