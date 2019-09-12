NSTA and Corteva Agriscience Collaborate to Bring New Food and Agriculture Educational Resources to Teachers

ARLINGTON, Va. & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and Corteva Agriscience have collaborated to bring new, science-based lesson plans and resources to elementary teachers nationwide. A series of 10 teacher-reviewed lesson plans exploring food and agricultural themes are now available at https://www.nsta.org/corteva.

“ Now, more than ever, it is important for students to have access to high-quality, hands-on activities and experiences that expand their perspectives about science,” said David Evans, NSTA executive director. “ Agriculture provides a unique opportunity for teachers to engage students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts in a way that directly and indirectly impacts their lives. We are thrilled to collaborate with Corteva Agriscience to provide teachers with dynamic, real-world content that will enhance student engagement and provide students with relevant examples of how their learning is linked to the agricultural world around them.”

From designing healthy ice pops to learning about plants’ growth needs, each lesson plan is primed to inspire and excite students in the classroom. Each lesson plan uses relatable scenarios and fun, hands-on activities to fuel deeper student engagement in STEM, while connecting students in third through fifth grades to the exciting world of food and agriculture.

“ We are driven by our beliefs and our purpose, which is to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume,” shared Dana Bolden, senior vice president, external affairs and sustainability, Corteva Agriscience. “ When students — and then hopefully their families — have discussions about where food comes from and the role agriculture plays in the food system, we are helping to create the next generation of informed food consumers. In NSTA, we have a collaborator who translated our passion for food and agriculture into fun activities educators will seek to help them teach science and math.”

The site will feature a collection of videos — produced by Corteva — that highlight the power and importance of sustainable farming, the art of precision agriculture, and the global exchange of food and how it promotes economic development and food security worldwide. Companion resources, including a downloadable, full-color poster will also be available to teachers through the new site.

For more information, including access to the new resources, visit https://www.nsta.org/corteva.

About the National Science Teaching Association

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teaching Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA’s membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry — including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.