CACI Awarded Prime Position on Multiple-Award Defense Intelligence Agency Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today it has been awarded a prime position on a multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), with a ceiling value of $17.1 billion, to support military intelligence operations for defense planners, warfighters, and policy makers.

Work performed under the Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA 3) contract vehicle will focus on delivering worldwide intelligence analysis and analytic enabling support to the DIA and its Defense Intelligence Enterprise mission partners through timely, objective, and cogent military intelligence, spanning mission task areas including counter intelligence, human intelligence, and engineering. The 10-year award continues CACI’s participation in the SIA programs.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI’s record of providing actionable intelligence analysis under the SIA program will continue to enhance operations and mission support for the Defense Intelligence Agency.”

