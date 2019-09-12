St. Petersburg, Florida, works with Tyler Technologies to equip employees with modern data analytics strategies.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that the city of St. Petersburg, Florida, is building on the success of its Socrata®-powered StPeteStat open data portal and expanding its data program to equip 18 city departments with modern data analytics strategies to improve program performance and service delivery.

St. Petersburg’s performance program currently includes 349 measures involving 12 departments, and six additional departments are slated to join the program this year. In the case of the construction services and permitting department, the city leveraged its data to reduce the time of fire inspections from 103 days to four days. The city also saw results with its water resources department as it monitored performance at the city’s waste water facilities.

“StPeteStat is one of our many success stories,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “We’ve evolved from a city that infrequently measured performance using simple scorecards to one that regularly manages performance using dynamic, real-time data.”

As a leader in data-driven government, St. Petersburg leverages an array of Tyler applications, including Socrata Capital Projects™, Socrata Open Budget™, Socrata Open Expenditures™, Socrata Open Performance™, Socrata Citizen Connect™, and Socrata Open Data™ to power StPeteStat. The StPeteStat portal provides insights to assist in mission-critical decisions about water, planning, and code compliance, among other service areas. Taking it a step further, the city invites the public to openly explore how the city is responding to common constituent issues and challenges.

“Everyone ‘knew’ what the issues were, but the data spoke volumes to what was otherwise just institutional knowledge,” said Debbie Fedak, StPeteStat coordinator. “Our goal has been to correct the imbalance of data use by adopting tools that are easy for us to navigate internally and also easy for the public to use to hold the city accountable.”

City data is bountiful, but rarely digestible. That’s one reason why the city implemented StPeteStat. The robust open data program, launched last summer, revolutionizes the way the city uses data as a strategic asset.

Through the open data portal, the city’s more than 3,500 employees and nearly 270,000 residents can now access detailed information on city services. Hundreds of government employees across 12 departments are using the data to improve resource allocation, find operational efficiencies, and advance economic development, with an additional six departments scheduled to join the program this year.

“Measuring the success of policies and programs is a challenge anyone in government can appreciate,” said Franklin Williams, president of Tyler’s Data & Insights Division. “That’s why we applaud St. Petersburg for using open data to make evidence-based decisions, engage residents, and share with the broader community.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.