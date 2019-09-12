Sify selects ADVA as technology partner to deliver managed Ethernet services

CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has been selected as the strategic technology partner of Sify Technologies Limited. Sify, the largest ICT service provider in India, is deploying the ADVA FSP 150 as the foundation of its new managed Ethernet service offering. The intelligent, multi-layer demarcation and aggregation technology will enable Sify to deliver secure, highly reliable end-to-end Ethernet services, leveraging its nationwide MPLS core network. The offering completes Sify’s ICT solution suite and empowers its end users to streamline operations, cut costs and rapidly seize new business opportunities. In addition to providing intelligent managed enterprise services, Sify will use the ADVA technology to extend its wholesale service footprint, giving more international carriers access to the Indian subcontinent.

“Our new managed Ethernet offering fills the final gap in our portfolio. With ADVA as our technology partner, we can roll out high-capacity Layer 2 services with total flexibility and bring intelligence and automation to the edge of our enterprise network,” said Harsha Ram, VP, telecom services, Sify. ”The ADVA FSP 150 delivers new levels of agility for service innovation. It empowers us to provide the ideal solution for the budget, strategy and technical needs of each and every customer. What’s more, with ADVA’s technology, we can put IP traffic control at the end user’s fingertips. With incredible speed and efficiency, customers can take charge of their services, managing IP addresses and altering IP routing without restriction.”

With more than 10,000 enterprise customers across the Indian subcontinent, Sify has seen an enormous increase in data demand. The ADVA FSP 150 is the ultimate response. Deployed at the customer premises, the ADVA FSP 150 demarcation solution delivers MEF-certified CE 2.0 services and provides several key advantages. It’s highly interoperable, enabling seamless integration with Sify’s existing network management system. With its comprehensive set of service assurance functions, the solution offers full visibility of service quality – an essential tool for effective SLA management. The device also provides the flexibility to quickly transition from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s Ethernet services without requiring extra space and power consumption.

“Our FSP 150 technology has always been at the forefront of Ethernet access innovation. Now we’re using all of our experience as a global leader with an enormous installed base to bring scalable, SLA-assured business and cloud access to Sify’s customers. With our multi-technology platform, Sify will be able to reduce costs and significantly simplify operations,” commented Sivakumar Krishna Iyer, director, global business development, ADVA. “Our FSP 150 provides comprehensive assurance, delivering unparalleled support for SLA management. It also effortlessly expands from 1GbE to 10GbE. What’s more, our solution offers zero-touch provisioning as standard so it can easily be installed and connected by customers with no risk of error. This makes it the ideal technology to enable major operators like Sify to rollout tomorrow’s business connectivity on an enormous scale.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

About Sify Techologies

Sify is the largest ICT service provider, system integrator and all-in-one network solutions company on the Indian subcontinent. We’ve also expanded to the United States, with headquarters in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. Over 10,000 businesses have become Sify customers. We also partner with other major network operators to deliver global network solutions. Our customers can access Sify services via India’s largest MPLS network. Among the very few enterprise class players in India, Sify, today has presence in more than 1,600 cities in India and in North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore. www.sifytechnologies.com

