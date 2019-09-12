Air Liquide Signs New Long-term Contract to Supply Hydrogen to Pilipinas Shell’s Tabangao Refinery

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) Philippines and Pilipinas Shell have signed a long-term contract for a supply of Hydrogen to Shell’s Tabangao refinery in Batangas, Philippines. The new venture will secure for the Tabangao refinery a continuous supply of Hydrogen for its processing needs.

Air Liquide will invest 30 million euros in the construction of a state-of-the-art Hydrogen Manufacturing Unit (HMU) that will be built on the Tabangao refinery in Batangas. The HMU, owned and operated by Air Liquide, will be fitted with a CO 2 recovery unit that mitigates direct carbon emission levels by capturing and liquifying the CO 2 for other uses. This new large scale project is in line with Air Liquide’s Climate Objectives and commitment to supporting key customers and strategic partners with more sustainable solutions.

Francois Abrial, member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee supervising Asia Pacific, commented: “This gas supply contract reflects the long-term partnership and the mutual trust between Air Liquide and Shell. We are confident in our ability to create value for our key customers in the Philippines and deliver superior performance that considers both business interests and environmental sustainability.”

Air Liquide Philippines Air Liquide Philippines, a fully owned subsidiary of Air Liquide Group, started its operations in 1994 and now employs close to 300 employees. On its 25th year, Air Liquide Philippines supports more than 400 customers from a diverse range of industries such as Electronics, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Oil and Gas, Construction, Metals and Healthcare.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.