3M Supports "Nobel Prize Series" Event in India to Discuss "Teaching and Learning"

ST. PAUL, Minn. & NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nobel laureates and world-leading experts will meet in Delhi and Punjab India, to address the topic of “Teaching and Learning” at the Nobel Prize Series, Sept. 11-13, 2019.

A new traveling exhibition “For the Greatest Benefit to Humankind” will open on Sept. 11, in Mohali, India. The world premier is part of a three-day unique program – Nobel Prize Series - highlighting issues relating to education and learning. The exhibition highlights how Nobel laureates have made the world a better place when it comes to discoveries and achievements that have helped save lives, feed humanity, connect people and save the planet.

“3M’s support of this event represents our commitment to strengthen the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and learning now and for the future,” said Kourosh Motalebi, 3M Corporate Affairs, leading 3M-Nobel strategic relationship. “Supporting underrepresented and under-resourced individuals who wish to pursue STEM opportunities is a key initiative for 3M. Our partnership with Nobel Media is a great opportunity to advance those efforts and help elevate the broader challenges of STEM learning.”

Participating laureates and panelists include May Britt-Moser (Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014), Serge Haroche (Nobel Prize in Physics 2012), Kailash Satyarthi (Nobel Peace Prize 2014) and Juleen R. Zierath, professor of clinical integrative physiology and head of the section of integrative physiology at the Dept. of Molecular Medicine and Surgery and Dept. of Physiology and Pharmacology at Karolinska Institute.

Nobel Prize Series India 2019 is organized in collaboration between Nobel Media and the Department of Bio-Technology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

3M and Nobel Media have collaborated since 2016 to hold international, inspirational events that have brought Nobel laureates to Delhi, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Santiago de Chile and Madrid. Their work together will continue over several years to bring light to important global issues.

