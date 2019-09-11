Catylist Selected as New Commercial Listings Service Provider for the Birmingham Commercial REALTORS® Council (BCRC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Birmingham Commercial REALTORS® Council (BCRC) has partnered with Catylist to power the new Birmingham Commercial Exchange (BCX) for commercial listings. The new service recently launched at birminghamcommercial.realestate, and will connect commercial real estate professionals, owners, tenants and investors looking to buy, sell and lease properties throughout the Birmingham, AL area.

The new listing system will include active listings auto-verified every 45 days, a member-managed sales/lease comparables database, broadcast email capabilities, customizable reports, market statistics and more.

In addition to local market exposure in the Birmingham area, members will be able to extend the reach of their marketing efforts through Catylist's extensive network of partner associations and listing services and on their national marketplace Commercial Exchange. Catylist technology powers the largest network of locally managed commercial listing services in the United States and Canada.

“We’re thrilled to add BCRC to the Catylist Member Network and to serve the commercial REALTORS® of Greater Birmingham,” said Richard Maxson, Senior Vice President of Sales at Catylist.

The Catylist network is a family of markets that have chosen to work together to share information and break their dependence on high-priced, one-size-fits-all national services. Catylist provides members with a service tailored to the needs of each individual market, with the benefits of exposure on www.commercialexchange.com.

About Birmingham Commercial REALTORS® Council (BCRC)

The Birmingham Commercial REALTORS® Council is a division of the Birmingham Association of REALTORS® providing access to education, networking, and legislative influence for commercial real estate practitioners.

About Catylist

For 18 years Catylist has been building commercial real estate technology, tailored to local markets. These customized listing databases serve as the most trusted source for CRE information in more than 50 markets in North America. Through Commercial Exchange, Catylist provides a free-to-search, national marketplace that brings together exclusive listings from its national network of CRE professionals. Learn more at www.catylist.com.