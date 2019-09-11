TravelCenters of America Opens Second TA Express-Branded Franchise

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (TravelCenters) (Nasdaq: TA) opened its second TA Express franchise in Hot Springs, SD on Sept. 10. Formerly known as Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, the newly-branded TA Express is located at 27638 U.S. Highway 385 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18.

This is the second of four Coffee Cup Fuel Stops rebranding to TA Express this year, joining TA’s total nationwide network of 258 travel centers.

Amenities at TA Express Hot Springs include:

Sinclair-branded gasoline with eight fueling positions

Four diesel fueling lanes

70 truck parking and 50 auto parking spaces

Caribou Coffee and Subway quick-service restaurants

Laundry room

Two private showers

Outdoor picnic and pet area

Professional drivers can earn and redeem UltraONE® loyalty program points at all of the rebranded locations.

“ We’re thrilled to announce the opening of another TA Express in this region, providing professional drivers with all the amenities they’re looking for while on the road,” said Barry Richards, president and COO of TravelCenters. “ The Coffee Cup Fuel Stop locations are a great addition to our TravelCenters of America family and both teams have worked hard to ensure a seamless branding transition.”

The third Coffee Cup Fuel Stop converting to a TA Express site is located in Summit, SD and will open in October. The fourth site scheduled to convert is located in Vermillion, SD, with a planned opening in November. Heinz, Inc. also plans to build two new TA Express travel centers, in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, SD in coming years. TA and Heinz, Inc. announced the franchise partnership in February 2019.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® travel center brands. For more information on TA, TA Express and Petro, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

About Heinz, Inc. dba Coffee Cup Travel Plazas

Coffee Cup Fuel Stops were co-founded by Tom Heinz in 1981. The Steele, North Dakota location was the first travel plaza. The brand then expanded to South Dakota and Wyoming. Mr. Heinz has been very active in serving the trucking industry through his roles on the Board of Directors (past chairman) of the National Association of Truck Stop Operators (NATSO), the Board of Directors (current treasurer) for St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and a member of the David Nelson Petroleum Marketers 300 Study Group.