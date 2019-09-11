Groupon Partners with Rogers Park Business Alliance to Draw More Chicagoans into the Neighborhood’s Small Businesses

Groupon is currently running Discover Rogers Park––a community-wide Groupon promotion designed to attract the attention of all Chicagoans to the amazing cross section of small businesses in Chicago’s diverse Rogers Park neighborhood. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN), which has pumped more than $20 billion into local communities, today announced the launch of Discover Rogers Park––a community-wide Groupon promotion designed to attract the attention of all Chicagoans to the amazing cross section of small businesses in Chicago’s diverse Rogers Park neighborhood. Through a joint effort with the nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance, Discover Rogers Park features some of the neighborhood’s top cultural attractions, things to do, delicious eats and more.

Discover Rogers Park is the eighth Chicago neighborhood to participate in Groupon’s Discover Downtown series that helps shine a spotlight on various areas of the city in order to raise awareness and drive small business commerce. Since the first Discover Downtown campaign launched in 2015, the campaigns have resulted in driving more than 30,000 people into more than 130 local businesses.

“While we’re a bit biased since our headquarters is based in Chicago, our city has one of the largest and best collections of small businesses anywhere in the world,” said Groupon’s Head of Social Responsibility Matthew Kruse. “Every time we run one of these Discover Downtown campaigns it’s incredibly exciting for us to see people from all over Chicagoland visit businesses and explore neighborhoods they’ve never experienced before.”

In conjunction with the Discover Rogers Park collection, Groupon issued a $5,000 grant to the Rogers Park Business Alliance to support its upcoming Taste of Clark Street event on Sept. 22, 2019. Taste of Clark Street showcases Rogers Park’s diverse dining scene, with local restaurants sampling their signature dishes as well as live music and family activities throughout the afternoon.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Groupon to continue to strengthen business and build community in Rogers Park,” said Sandi Price, executive director, Rogers Park Business Alliance. “This is a thriving and diverse community of businesses and residents. We’re excited to show what we have to offer Groupon’s millions of local subscribers. Their support for our upcoming Taste of Clark Street will go a long way towards making this another successful event that brings all of us closer together.”

Businesses featured in the Discover Rogers Park collection include:

Glenwood Dance Studio

Bark Place

Leather Archives & Museum

Rogers Park/West Ridge Historical Society

Roberts Cycle

Curls & Company

Hip Circle Empowerment Center

Salon Zoey

GingerSlam Nail Bar

Fonda Dona Mari

Nueva Italy Pizzeria

North Loft Yoga

Sweet Magic Studio

Building great communities is one of Groupon’s five core values, and the company is committed to continuing to promote initiatives that help foster economic development and growth of small businesses. For more information about Groupon’s community-building initiatives, please visit https://community.groupon.com.

To visit the Discover Rogers Park collection, shoppers can visit https://www.groupon.com/occasion/rogers-park. Pilsen, Beverly Hills/Morgan Park, Bronzeville, Edgewater, Lincoln Park, Uptown and West Town neighborhoods have also participated in Groupon’s Discover Downtown series.

About Rogers Park Business Alliance

Rogers Park Business Alliance (RPBA) is a 501c3 non-profit organization established in 1993. RPBA works in the areas of business, community and economic development. We employ a professional staff and are governed by a volunteer Board of Directors composed of local business owners, residents and other stakeholders.