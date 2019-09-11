Spirit Electronics to Offer Susumu Thin Film Resistors

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Value-added distributor Spirit Electronics today announced a distribution agreement with Susumu International Inc., a specialist in thin film technologies and thin film resistors. Susumu develops and manufactures metal thin film chip resistors with high precision, high reliability and high power characteristics.

Susumu's RG Series thin film resistors are rated as the most reliable, accurate and precise thin film resistors in the industry. Susumu's products are all RoHS compliant and the company is accredited for ISO9001, 14001 and TS16949.

Spirit Electronics will also be selling Susumu’s KRL Series metal foil low resistance chip resistor, the most precise current sensing resistor on the market. It has smaller package sizes with more power than any of its competitors.

“Susumu products’ renowned quality is important to our customers in the avionics, defense, medical and communications industries. Expanding our line card with Susumu products ensures our customers have access to the best technologies available,” says Marti McCurdy, CEO of Spirit Electronics.

“Susumu is excited to be part of Spirit Electronics’ rapidly growing offerings. Our collaboration with Spirit will allow Susumu to provide top-rated thin film technologies for more customers who require superior electronics performance,” says Yuzo Kamimura, Susumu President.

About Susumu

Susumu, the largest thin-film resistor OEM in the world, has been the global leader for thin film components for 55 years, serving telecommunication & networking, computers & storage devices, power supply equipment, test & measuring equipment, medical equipment, as well as automotive and consumer electronics.

Susumu is headquartered in Japan and has sales offices in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany and Singapore.

Visit the Susumu web site: http://www.susumu-usa.com

About Spirit Electronics

Spirit Electronics is a Woman-Owned, Veteran-Owned Small Business serving the DOD and Aerospace industries with a range of electronic components from leading suppliers of FPGAs, ASICs, passives and discrete semiconductors, relays, frequency controls, and connectors. Spirit provides value-added services, including SMI, Testing, Design, Assembly, and End-of-Life Management.

Many of the companies we serve have deeply integrated Spirit into their planning, processes and manufacturing. We plan, procure and warehouse inventory, and execute delivery of components that are prepped and ready for assembly upon arrival. Spirit’s extensive ERP system provides us with the bandwidth to manage millions of line items, ensuring quality and successful delivery.

Visit our web site: spiritelectronics.com