InfuTronix Announces Partnership with Geo-Med to Provide Veterans Access to the Opioid-Sparing Nimbus II PainPRO Infusion Pump

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfuTronix Solutions LLC today announced a partnership with Geo-Med, LLC a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. The collaboration offers a cost-effective and efficient non-narcotic therapy solution for post-operative pain management. “It is important to us to support our veterans and provide for them an affordable and effective non-narcotic pain management solution. This partnership with Geo-Med, a veteran-owned business, is a strong way to deliver.” said John Lafratta, Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

Prescription opioid medications continue to play a fundamental role in the recovery after invasive surgical procedures such as orthopedics, spine, and major abdominal procedures. As the opioid crisis grows, the search for cost-effective and time efficient alternative solutions is underway to establish consistent and reliable techniques that decrease patients’ reliance on opioids for post-operative pain management. The Nimbus™ II PainPRO is a cutting edge electronic pain pump that accurately controls delivery of fluid from a source bag of non-narcotic medication to the surgical area.

The Nimbus II PainPRO is designed for increased safety at an exceptional value. With customizable Protocols, Nimbus enables a facility to preload their infusion orders with facility specified safe-guards to protect against under or over infusion of medication. Additionally, having a flexible reservoir volume capable to infuse up to 1.5 L of medication, and enhanced features like Programmed Intermittent Bolus mode (PIB), Patient Demand Bolus (PCA), and Delay Start enable Nimbus to extend a non-narcotic infusion therapy further into the recovery period reliably turning 2 days of therapy into 4 or more as desired. For the extent of therapy, providers can measure benefits with patient reported outcomes tracked with the P-R-O App.

“We pride ourselves in providing superior customer service and solutions to our nation’s veterans,” said Geo-Med CEO Mike Locke. “Our promise to offer uncompromised product quality to our nation’s finest VA Medical Centers and Military Treatment Facilities continues with the addition of the Nimbus II PainPRO partnership.”

About Geo-Med, LLC

Geo-Med, LLC is a verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) medical and surgical supplier, founded in 2004 by a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. They have partnered with leading manufacturers that share the same commitment to client satisfaction to provide a broad range of medical and surgical products to our Veteran Administration Medical Centers and Department of Defense Military Treatment Facilities. They take great pride in knowing the products and service provided affects the care of our veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. Geo-Med serves federal customers nationally and abroad.

To contact Geo-Med, please give them a call at (877) 865-0400 or via email at customerservice@geomedsdvo.com.

About InfuTronix Solutions

InfuTronix Solutions LLC aims to deliver safe, simple to use, and smart pain management therapy at an affordable cost while refusing to compromise the quality or level of service the industry rightfully demands. InfuTronix continues to evolve its platform by leveraging technology to bring a higher level of care to our friends and family. Visit www.nimbuspainpro.com learn more about the Nimbus II PainPRO solution.