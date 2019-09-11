Morgan Properties Announces New Partnership with Baltimore Ravens

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Properties, the nation’s 19th largest apartment owner and operator, has partnered with the Baltimore Ravens to connect with Maryland football fans as the 2019 NFL season begins.

The organizations have formed a marketing collaboration to expand engagement with loyal Baltimore Ravens fans. As a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens, Morgan Properties will increase visibility and grow awareness of its multifamily offerings among prospective Mid-Atlantic renters.

“The Baltimore Ravens are thrilled to partner with Morgan Properties as they continue their growth and expansion in Maryland,” said Aaron Cline, Senior Director of Corporate Sales & Suites. “We know our fanbase will be excited to learn more about the vast lineup of Morgan Properties multifamily apartment communities throughout the region.”

This partnership marks Morgan Properties’ third with a professional sports team. The company previously joined forces with the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks during its 2018 season and partnered with the Philadelphia 76ers’ “Sixers Innovation Lab, Crafted by Kimball” in 2017.

“As the largest apartment owner and manager in Maryland, we’re proud to support Baltimore’s home team and its fans with this new partnership,” said Jonathan Morgan, President of Morgan Properties. “Like the Baltimore Ravens, we’re deeply embedded in the region and its identity. We place great value on our connections with the area’s current and future Morgan Properties residents. This is a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate our organizations’ shared appreciation for Baltimore and we’re thrilled to be partnering.”

About Morgan Properties

Established in 1985 by Mitchell Morgan, Morgan Properties is a national real estate investment and management company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Morgan Properties and its affiliate, Morgan Properties JV own and manage a multifamily portfolio comprised of 171 apartment communities and over 51,000 units located in 11 states, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Region. Morgan Properties is currently the 19th largest apartment owner in the country. The Company prides itself on its quick decision-making ability, strong capital relationships and operational expertise. Learn more at www.morganproperties.com.

About the Baltimore Ravens

Entering their 24th year of existence, the Baltimore Ravens are just one of four NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore has posted the NFL’s fifth-most total victories (114), won the league’s second-most playoff games (10), advanced to an impressive three AFC Championship contests, and in 2012, captured the World Championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in eight of the past 13 seasons – producing four AFC North Division titles during this time (2006, 2011, 2012 & 2018).