WPP and InMobi Group Enter Into a Multi-year Strategic Partnership to Co-Build Unique Benefits for Marketers

BANGALORE & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WPP (NYSE:WPP) and InMobi Group have entered into a long-term strategic partnership to build unique benefits for marketers. Leveraging the best of expertise from InMobi Group and WPP agencies, including GroupM and Kantar, the partnership aims to simplify complexity for Indian marketers.

The collaboration between WPP and InMobi Group will enable brands to create personalized consumer experiences at scale. Through this partnership, brands will be able to translate up-to-the-moment insights into timely marketing action.

WPP will provide in-depth expertise and a creative approach through four pillars - content, media, data and research. WPP’s GroupM will provide data-driven marketing and media planning with end-to-end audience insights integration and will also be sharing its unique engagement approach for in-app mobile content marketing. This partnership will also benefit from Kantar’s research insights, including recommendations that combine delivery, engagement and impact measures through media.

InMobi Group will provide deep, mobile-first expertise across marketing software and media, data and consumer platforms. As a result of this partnership, brands will gain insights on and access to 200+ million mobile users in India through the InMobi Marketing Cloud, the only mobile platform to synthesize adtech and martech platforms. The InMobi Marketing Cloud includes Pulse, the world's leading mobile research platform and InMobi DSP, its in-app programmatic buying platform. Through Glance, the world's first screen-zero platform, brands will be able to reach more than 36 million Indian smartphone users on their lock screen.

CVL Srinivas, WPP country manager for India, said: "WPP's partnership with InMobi will simplify marketing processes for businesses. We recognize the challenges associated with managing and translating data insights into timely and relevant brand activity. Today's consumers are inundated with brand messages and we want to enable marketers to cut through the noise to provide their consumers with meaningful connections."

"User journeys in a mobile-first world have become increasingly complex, and brands need an end-to-end solution that helps them to uncover and drive insights into action seamlessly," said Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi Group. "InMobi and WPP's strengths in technology and marketing expertise mean that we are best positioned to take the guesswork out of complex data and provide integrated solutions for brands to help them drive real connections with consumers."

“WPP and InMobi have had a long-standing successful relationship,” said Abhay Singhal, Co-founder of InMobi Group and CEO of InMobi Marketing Cloud. “We are thrilled with the evolution of this relationship into a strategic arrangement. We hope to co-create value for the entire ecosystem through innovation that leverages data, technology, media, and content.”

India represents one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer markets globally. WPP and InMobi Group's partnership will see both companies co-building more innovative mobile-first products for the future, to help position businesses ahead of the marketing curve.

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We build better futures for our clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

About InMobi Group

InMobi Group's mission is to power intelligent, mobile-first experiences for enterprises and consumers. Its businesses across advertising, marketing, data and content platforms are shaping consumer experience in a world of connected devices. The group's portfolio companies include InMobi Marketing Cloud, TruFactor - a Secure Data Platform for businesses, and Glance - the world's first Screen Zero. InMobi Group has been recognized on both the 2018 and 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 list and as one of Fast Company's 2018 World's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit www.inmobi.com.