Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. Enters into Management Services Agreement with Your Farmacy, Advancing Maryland Footprint

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., signed a new state-approved management services agreement on September 9, 2019 with a Maryland dispensary, Your Farmacy-CWS, LLC (“Your Farmacy”), that will give Harvest the right to operate the medical retailer. The 3,120 square-foot medical dispensary in Lutherville-Timonium, MD will be transitioned to operate as a Harvest House of Cannabis store, known for best-in-class operations and industry-setting standards for cannabis products with a focus on bettering the community.

With this new agreement, Harvest will expand its presence in Maryland and further establish the company’s position as a leading medical cannabis operator on the east coast, in addition to its considerable footprint in the western United States. The Arizona-based company currently has the rights to operate a medical cannabis dispensary in Rockville, MD, a processing and a cultivation site, both in Hancock, MD.

“Maryland is an exciting market for the industry, and we are excited to bring our premium cannabis products and high-quality experiences to this community and its patients,” said Jason Vedadi, Harvest Executive Chairman. “Harvest and our operational team are thrilled to build on the great work Your Farmacy has already done for its patients by continuing to develop the dispensary’s medical cannabis services with our breadth of experience and deep understanding in the space.”

Harvest’s dedication to building, acquiring and expanding brands and distribution across its national footprint expands cannabis accessibility for consumers and patients seeking high-quality experiences they can trust. With the closing of this transaction, Harvest expands its footprint to hold licenses for the right to operate more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations across 18 states and territories in the U.S.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability of Harvest to develop Harvest's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of Harvest to complete planned acquisitions that are accretive to it's revenue, the ability of Harvest to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.