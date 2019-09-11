Astound and CAI Announce Strategic Partnership

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astound, an enterprise software company using artificial intelligence (AI) to reimagine employee service, today announced a new strategic partnership with CAI, a leader specializing in digital transformation and business technology services for private and public organizations.

“Seventy percent of organizations will use AI to improve employee productivity in the next 18 months,” said Naghi Prasad, co-founder and chief executive officer at Astound. “We're excited to continue helping such organizations effectively integrate AI into their employee service and expand those efforts in partnership with digital transformation and next-generation technology leader, CAI. Together, we will make work life better for the next billion employees."

Astound and CAI are collaborating to help enterprises adopt AI and improve IT and HR operations, enhancing the employee experience. CAI will extend Astound’s end-to-end AI platform to clients through its intelligent automation (IA) practice — providing an additional layer of technology to CAI’s solutions. CAI currently offers application management, strategy and consulting, intelligent automation, and IT service management and business analytics to clients.

“At CAI, we are committed to bringing innovation to our clients through end-to-end services that focus on driving business outcomes. We’re excited to collaborate with Astound, enabling us to offer the best intelligent automation solutions to our customers,” said Tom Salvaggio, CAI president and COO. “Some of our largest enterprise customers use Astound today and are benefiting from an improved employee experience, lower IT costs and improved operational efficiencies. Our team is thrilled to deliver the future of work together.”

Now CAI clients can leverage Astound’s AI platform to automate routine tasks and resolve issues seamlessly. Astound’s AI platform adds a layer of intelligence to existing service management systems, including ServiceNow, BMC, Jira, Cherwell, Workday and others.

The service desk team from a Fortune 100 fast food chain has experienced the benefits of Astound first-hand and sees an immediate opportunity to extend the partnership with CAI. “CAI has helped us realize the value of AI by providing the consulting and implementation expertise we needed to deliver better employee service with AI-driven automation,” said the head of Global Infrastructure and Operations. “We have big plans for Astound to improve service management in our restaurants and look forward to extending our partnership with CAI.”

About CAI

CAI is a leading business technology services firm committed to helping private and public organizations drive value, improve productivity and enhance customer experience. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including application management, strategy and consulting, intelligent automation, contingent workforce solutions, IT service management and business analytics. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Allentown, PA, CAI is a privately held company with offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We make up a diverse and innovative global team known for providing right-sized strategy, solutions and ongoing support for our customers. For more information about CAI, visit https://www.cai.io

About Astound

Astound is an enterprise software company that develops an AI platform for employee service. The Astound AI platform uses machine learning and natural language processing to automate IT and HR service and support. Astound is the only company to automate the entire lifecycle of service requests, reducing resolution time and improving work life. Astound has partnered with leading workflow platform providers like ServiceNow and Atlassian, plus managed service providers to deliver deep integrations with IT service management, HR case management, knowledge management, Customer Service Management (CSM), and social collaboration solutions. Learn more about AI-driven automation and the future of work at www.astound.ai or follow Astound on Twitter @astound_ai.