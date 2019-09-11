Cornerstone Joins Ultimate Software’s UltiPro® Connect Partners Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning, talent management and talent experience software, announced today that it has joined Ultimate Software’s UltiPro Connect Partners program. The new partnership gives Cornerstone and Ultimate the ability to integrate their solutions to make it easier for mutual customers to exchange data between the UltiPro HCM solution and Cornerstone Learning, a modern, holistic approach to corporate learning.

Cornerstone Learning helps organizations drive continuous learning and development among their employees, enabling them to learn new skills and be more engaged at work. The solution combines an industry-leading learning management system (LMS) with modern learning content and a personalized, Netflix-style experience for employees. Additionally, businesses have access to valuable reporting data to better understand how learning impacts their business and to help them make data-driven program decisions.

“ By joining the UltiPro Connect Partners program, we can now offer our joint customers a fast and easy way to integrate their Ultimate Software employee data directly into the Cornerstone Learning solution,” said Dave Mortell, Vice President of Alliances at Cornerstone. “ This partnership underscores our shared commitment to people-first client services by breaking down silos for our best-of-breed technologies and eliminates the arduous tasks of dual data entry or timely custom integration projects.”

The UltiPro Connect Partners program allows partners to build an out-of-the-box integration to Ultimate’s UltiPro platform, and provides them with information, resources and documentation to meet Ultimate’s standards and best practices. The UltiPro Connect Partners program is designed to give mutual customers access to seamless, real-time integrations built in the cloud between UltiPro and an ecosystem of best-in-class partners. To participate in Ultimate’s UltiPro Connect Partners program, partners are required to build an integration adhering to Ultimate’s standards for compliance, architecture, development, privacy and security.

Watch this video to learn more about the Ultimate Software and Cornerstone Learning partnership: https://youtu.be/Hhia9XLK7qs

Read more about the partnership here: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/marketplace/ultimate-software

