Edison Nation Partners with Juiced2Go to Donate Emergency Mobile Phone Batteries to the Bahamas

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edison Nation, Inc., a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products, today announced that they are joining Bahamas’ disaster relief efforts by partnering with Juiced2Go to donate emergency mobile phone batteries.

Juiced2Go (http://www.juiced2go.com/) develops disposable emergency mobile phone batteries, designed to connect to both iPhones and Android devices to generate up to 8 hours of talk time when other forms of power are unavailable. Edison Nation is partnering with them to send 5,000 batteries to families in the Bahamas currently suffering from power outages.

“We want families to feel safe and connected as much as possible as a result of this overwhelming event and rebuilding process,” said Sidney Richlin, Ronny Mirel, and Dianne Magsari the Co-Founders of Juiced2Go.

Edison Nation is also donating products from their Cloud B brand to “The Ranfurly Home for Children”, to offer a small token of joy to kids in the area during this time of crisis.

Chris Ferguson, CEO of Edison Nation states, “The Edison Nation family is saddened over the damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and this donation shows our support to those affected.”

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), is a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, product design, sales, manufacturing and fulfillment services. Edison Nation's model is to source innovative ideas to launch internally or license to brand partners. Edison Nation hopes to leverage its television property, “Everyday Edisons,” to become the recognized leader in the innovator community.

For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products, any inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.