Digital Fortress Partners with Lincoln Rackhouse to Expand Data Center Operations to the North Seattle City of Lynnwood

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Rackhouse, the data center division of Lincoln Property Company with over 2.5 million square feet of mission critical space under management, announces the addition of Digital Fortress as an operating partner. Digital Fortress, a premier enterprise-level colocation provider, has added its third Seattle area location by leasing the entirety of Rackhouse Seattle, a 5.4 MW facility located 16 miles north of Seattle in Lynnwood, WA.

Rackhouse Seattle provides 47,820 square feet of server-ready space, 5.4 MW of green-hydro power, N+1 mission-critical deployment, a diversity of carriers, and carrier-neutral and redundant feeds to all of the Digital Fortress data centers as well as the local peering exchange. The lease comes just three months after Lincoln Rackhouse and Principal Real Estate Investors purchased the site in May of 2019.

“We’re thrilled the Rackhouse Seattle Data Center facility is playing a vital role in Digital Fortress’ northward expansion,” comments Ryan Crabtree, Vice President of Lincoln Rackhouse. “As the mission critical real estate owner, we are dedicated to supporting the growth of Digital Fortress by providing thoroughly tested, reliable and flexible colocation facilities.

“By adding this Lynnwood, WA, data center to our portfolio, Digital Fortress now has the most diverse geographic colocation/data center offering in the greater Seattle area. We now operate facilities in Tukwila, Downtown Seattle, and Lynnwood,” comments Timothy Doherty, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Fortress. “We are excited about this opportunity to grow in the local market and to have the ability to augment our offering to support new and existing customers.”

Lincoln Rackhouse has built a successful portfolio by creating mutually beneficial partnerships with companies like Digital Fortress, based on long-term, stable leases with cloud and colocation operating partners. This process has enabled Lincoln Rackhouse to acquire, own, and operate premium-quality data center assets while empowering partners to focus on core business deliverables like colocation and managed services. Acquiring enterprise data center facilities and anchoring them with operating partners allows Lincoln Rackhouse to meet the shift in demand for data center space and further enlarge its real estate footprint.

“Our business model is based on a complex but proven approach to strategic acquisitions and operating partner leases,” states Ryan Crabtree. “By staying true to our process, Lincoln Rackhouse accelerates and disentangles the way for operators like Digital Fortress to expand and capitalize on opportunities with an enhanced, turnkey presence in new and flourishing business markets.”

About Lincoln Rackhouse

Lincoln Rackhouse, the data center division of Lincoln Property Company, owns and operates one of the nation’s most rapidly growing data center portfolios, managing over 2.5 million square feet of mission critical space across 16 U.S. markets. Leveraging Lincoln Property Company’s proven approach to successful data center facility management, Lincoln Rackhouse delivers a full-service, mission critical real estate platform, and provides flexible data center solutions for the world’s top organizations. Lincoln Rackhouse offers its clients unparalleled industry knowledge, exceptional customer service anchored in honesty and transparency, and an unbiased approach to fulfilling infrastructure technology requirements. For more information, visit us at www.rackhouse.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Digital Fortress

Digital Fortress is a privately held data center colocation company based in Seattle, Washington, offering uninterruptable power and reliable carrier-neutral network infrastructure. Since 2003, more than 1,500 clients have entrusted their applications and servers to the mission-critical facilities and network. Digital Fortress is committed to providing efficient, high density environments backed by industry leading support and service. Digital Fortress has locations in Denver, Colorado (DEN), Downtown Seattle (SEA), South Seattle (TUKWILA), and Chicago, Illinois (CHI). To learn more about Digital Fortress, visit www.digital-fortress.com. Follow on LinkedIn.