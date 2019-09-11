VaultLOCKS® Announces Integration of eLockbox With Schedulock, a Real Estate Showing Management Platform

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VaultLOCKS, the electronic and mechanical lockbox manufacturing division of MFS Supply, has announced the integration of its electronic lockbox, eLockbox, with Schedulock, a leader in showing management systems for real estate brokerages and their agents in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This seamless integration between an electronic lockbox and scheduling platform is the first in the Greater Toronto Area and will dramatically increase security and streamline showings for real estate brokerages and agents. VaultLOCKS has been serving the North American Market since 2006.

“While MFS Supply has been doing business in Canada since 2010, we are pleased to partner with Schedulock to bring an electronic lockbox into the Canadian market to provide real estate brokerages with a comprehensive showing system that provides enhanced security enabled by our eLockbox,” said Jay Klein, General Manager of MFS Supply. “VaultLOCKS supports integration with external software platforms through an easy-to-configure API, and provides secure, remote property access by distributing a unique, time-based access code every hour so that only those who are permitted to gain access, have access at a specified date and time. The eLockbox has one of the most robust, unique code offerings in the industry allowing for a variety of customization for property access control.”

“Smart lockboxes have been a discussion in the GTA for years, but there had always been adoption and administration issues,” said Alex Poon, Co-founder and CEO of Schedulock. “We are very excited to introduce a completely streamlined and secure showing process through the Schedulock showing management platform and VaultLOCKS eLockbox.”

For more information and to purchase Schedulock with eLockbox integration, visit shop.schedulock.com or call (647) 494-0109.

About VaultLOCKS

VaultLOCKS®, a division of MFS Supply, is an industry leading manufacturer of electronic and mechanical lockboxes serving North America since 2006. VaultLOCKS’ eLockbox is a smart, electronic lockbox which operates using time-based, smart access codes. The code generation and distribution are managed using the VaultLOCKS cloud-based app and optional mobile Bluetooth app. www.vaultlocks.com

About Schedulock

Schedulock is a web and mobile based real estate showing management platform that automates 90% of the showing/booking/confirmation process for real estate brokerages. Our platform helps brokerages reduce daily time consuming manual tasks by 30-50%, increases showing security through secure lockbox code release, and improves the seller/tenant experience. Schedulock enables agents and home sellers to easily approve/decline showings while being able to edit showing schedules from any device. Brokerages can fully manage their showings and communicate with their agents in one simple and easy to use platform. From bookings, to offer registration, and automated feedback, Schedulock is showing management, simplified. www.schedulock.com