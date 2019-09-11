Vizient Announces 21 New, Renewed or Expanded Member Agreements in Q2 of 2019

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. announces 21 new, renewed or expanded member agreements with health care organizations in the second quarter of 2019. These new agreements include academic medical centers, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers, and may cover some or all of the services and solutions available in the Vizient portfolio.

“These new member agreements demonstrate the value health care organizations are finding in Vizient’s broad portfolio of sourcing and analytics solutions as well as our advisory capabilities. We are excited to have these organizations join our company and look forward to partnering with them in their efforts to reduce clinical variation, lower their supply and operating costs and improve patient outcomes,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient.

The health care organizations with new, renewed or expanded member agreements in the second quarter of 2019 include:

Ballad Health

Baptist Health Care Corporation

Campbell County Health

Cedars-Sinai Health System

Doctors Memorial Hospital

Hawaii Health Systems Corporation

Inova Health System

Kalispell Regional Healthcare

Oneida Healthcare Center

Oroville Hospital

Perry County Memorial Hospital

Spartanburg Regional Health Services District

Solis Mammography

Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association (Lake Charles Memorial Hospital)

SUNY Upstate University Hospital

University of Mississippi Medical Center

University Medical Center of El Paso

University of North Carolina Health Care System

USA Health

Van Wert County Hospital

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital

