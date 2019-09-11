Portco Packaging Selects ReposiTrak for Compliance Management

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in compliance, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, announces that Portco Packaging is adopting the ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management Solution for audit management and document collection.

Based in Woodland, Wash, Portco Packaging makes multi-wall bags, standup pouches, and printed roll stock for holding fresh, frozen, dry and wet goods. It operates two production facilities - one for flexible packaging in Woodland and a second one for multiwall bags in Toppenish, both in Washington. These facilities are certified by the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Institute for adherence to SQF standards for food safety and quality.

SQF’s endorsement of ReposiTrak was a key reason the packaging manufacturer chose ReposiTrak for compliance management. SQF and ReposiTrak have partnered to enhance the audit management process and enable SQF-registered suppliers to leverage ReposiTrak’s Compliance Management System to collect and manage all vendor documents in one place.

“Our mission is to make the highest quality, safest flexible packaging in the most responsible way,” said Kent Wall, President of Portco Packaging. “ReposiTrak’s automated compliance management system helps us achieve that goal. “

The Compliance & Risk Management suite deployed by Portco Packaging includes food safety and compliance solutions that are a respected and trusted cornerstone of the ReposiTrak brand. With 90,000 buyer/supplier connections across the platform and endorsements from leading trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC, ReposiTrak has established itself as the industry standard for a compliance and risk management platform.

““ReposiTrak gives Portco a holistic platform to manage its food safety documentation, audits, and processes,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “By using ReposiTrak, Portco will ensure that its manufacturing facilities are meeting SQF’s high standards. “

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About Portco Packaging

Portco Packaging, headquartered in Woodland, Wash. is a third-generation-run family company that manufactures food packaging. Its plants are located on each side of Mt. Adams in the state of Washington. https://portco.com/