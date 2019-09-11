Embotics and LG CNS Partner to Lead Asian Cloud Management Industry in 2020

OTTAWA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Embotics®, the hybrid cloud management company, today announced a new partnership with LG CNS, one of the largest Korean IT service companies and one of the LG Corp.’s affiliated companies. Embotics’ award-winning Commander platform will power CloudXper, LG CNS’ new Cloud Management Platform (CMP) supporting Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

The partnership, consisting of joint technology development, sales, support and marketing, allows LG CNS to tap into Embotics’ deep cloud management expertise and market leadership. As a result, affiliated companies of LG Corp and clients will be able to accelerate digital transformation and public cloud adoption.

Earlier this year, LG CNS unveiled its “public cloud-first” strategy designed to help affiliated companies of LG Corp thrive in modern cloud environments. LG CNS is responsible for accelerating the digital innovation of affiliated companies of LG Corp, and plans to change over 90 percent of affiliate IT systems to cloud-based systems by 2023. More than 70 percent of those will be public cloud-based.

The new CloudXper CMP, powered by Embotics, will deliver critical cloud management capabilities, including visibility into public cloud usage and the ability to orchestrate and standardize public cloud environments. The Embotics Commander Platform is an all-in-one solution that provides comprehensive and integrated cloud management functionality including orchestration, automation, governance and cost optimization, and its third-party integrations and extensions allow seamless usage in any IT environment.

“The future for LG CNS is in the public cloud. We are committed to transforming our business units’ infrastructures in order to facilitate and accelerate digital innovation,” said Moon Keun Choi, vice president of the Cloud/Service business unit at LG CNS. “This is an enormous undertaking, which is why we’ve chosen to partner with market leaders such as AWS, Google, Microsoft and Embotics to help us make the transition. Embotics’ next-generation cloud management capabilities are the industry gold standard, and we believe Embotics’ expertise and support will expedite our goal of becoming the leading cloud systems integrator in Asia. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

LG CNS will initially make CloudXper available to the market in Asia, and will work with Embotics to expand and identify new strategic opportunities globally as part of the partnership.

“Embotics is expecting LG CNS to become a leading Cloud SI Company in Asia and we’re thrilled to provide the enabling Cloud Management Platform that makes it possible for LG CNS achieve that objective,” said Michael Torto, CEO, Embotics. “Embotics will put our over 13 years of automation, governance, cost optimization and cloud management expertise to work for the LG CNS team, ensuring that they and their affiliates have all the tools to enable the simplicity, flexibility and insight for meaningful digital transformation of their customers.”

