Trading Technologies Contracts with Goldman Sachs for Global Distribution of the TT® Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, announced that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman Sachs), has contracted with Trading Technologies to distribute the TT platform to the firm’s client base.

With this agreement, Goldman Sachs’ international client base has access to the TT platform’s full range of professional trading tools, including Autospreader® and TT’s new advanced options analytics functionality. Clients can also access Goldman Sachs’ suite of internally developed execution algorithms via the TT platform.

"We believe Goldman Sachs’ use of the TT platform will deliver unique value to the firm’s clients," said Guy Scott, Managing Director, Sales Americas at Trading Technologies.

TT delivers direct market access and superior trade execution from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world’s major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.