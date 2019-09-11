Apps Associates Selects PAN Communications as Key Integrated Marketing and PR Partner

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced that Apps Associates, the recognized industry leader for managing Oracle applications and databases, has selected the firm as its agency of record. This announcement comes on the heels of Apps Associates’ recent acquisition of SmartDog Services, news that further solidifies its position as a forerunner in Oracle-to-the-Cloud migration services.

PAN’s long-standing expertise in the cloud, SaaS and technology spaces, as well as its integrated PR expertise, were both key considerations in Apps Associates’ decision to hire the mid-sized, independent firm. Since kicking off the partnership, PAN has wrapped up its first campaign for Apps Associates, titled “Top Cloud Myths Debunked,” leveraging research results from a proprietary survey of 300 IT decision makers managing Oracle applications. The team set out with a goal of expanding the brand’s online presence and modernizing its approach in order to compete in the competitive cloud space. The eBook successfully inserted Apps Associates into the cloud conversation through a data-driven marketing and PR strategy, and the results have been impressive:

700+ sessions driven to the eBook landing page from relevant IT decision makers;

29% increase in domain authority, signaling heightened market recognition and credibility;

74% year-over-year increase in social media share of voice

“We’re an organization with deep Oracle expertise focused on helping clients manage enterprise databases and applications. Right now, that means helping clients migrate to the cloud,” said Paul Vian, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Apps Associates. “With PAN’s strategic support, we’re leveraging unique marketing approaches to dispel concerns about Oracle cloud migration and reach IT professionals gearing up for the move to the cloud – SaaS, private or public.”

These early successes are due in part to Apps Associates’ long-standing partnership with Amazon Web Services, a collaboration that is committed to bringing awareness to how customers can successfully migrate to AWS. PAN works with the Apps Associates team to help deliver this message as part of its marketing and PR efforts. The team’s strategy is designed to elevate the Apps Associates brand alongside AWS and other notable partners like Oracle and Salesforce.

“Apps Associates was a sleeping giant – they built a business through word-of-mouth, repeat business and a client-first approach over the past 17 years. As an agency, we had the pleasure of mining these successes to build a revamped go-to-market strategy,” said Michele Frost, vice president, integrated marketing at PAN Communications. “The updated brand pulled the best of its legacy principles and also now showcases its core capabilities. From there, PAN was able to carefully shape Apps Associates’ story, leading with its long-standing commitment to IT professionals managing Oracle applications and databases.”

About PAN

PAN Communications is a leading integrated marketing and PR agency servicing B2B tech and healthcare brands. Recently named “Tech Agency of the Year” and “Best Mid-Sized Agency to Work For” by Holmes Report in 2018, the firm has office locations in Boston, San Francisco, New York, Orlando and London. PAN supports customer growth journeys and helps B2B brands effectively scale by moving ideas that create compelling stories, drive intent and influence markets across all forms of media. The firm’s unique approach leverages its international presence while offering the agility and personalized service of a mid-sized agency for brands such as SAP, AppDirect, 8x8, Radial, MediaMath, Actian, Cogito and Maestro Health. PAN strives to help today’s modern marketers by integrating a combination of services to better engage with target audiences and move markets. For more information visit our website at www.pancommunications.com, follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm) or call 617.502.4300.