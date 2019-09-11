SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation Chooses CommScope to Enhance Pay TV Experience

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One of Japan’s leading pay television operators has chosen CommScope to provide set-tops for its SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service. SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation is introducing CommScope’s PT-SH700A high-definition (HD) set-top which features HD Pay TV channels and on-demand services for SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service subscribers.

The PT-SH700A will provide subscribers access to more than 160 HD channels over a satellite or broadband fiber network. It will also feature Wi-Fi®, video-on-demand, recommendations and web-based interactive electronic program guide (EPG). Specifically, the set-top enables live TV program recording with an external up to 8TB HDD (Hard Disk Drive) connected via USB, and subscribers will be able to save live TV programs to LAN recording devices.

Pay TV subscriptions are on the rise in Japan, with expected subscription rates predicted to reach 38% by 20201. This continued growth emphasizes operators’ need to update the Pay TV experience with secure technology solutions and minimize time to market. CommScope’s unique combination of a broad Pay TV portfolio and localized expertise in integrating new technologies within the Japanese market allows its customers to deliver the latest services, reliably and in-step with increasingly shorter technology cycles.

“Our collaboration with SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation emphasises our strong focus on global video growth markets. It also highlights our strength in leveraging key integration capabilities both centrally and locally in Japan,” said Anthony Zuyderhoff, senior vice president, International Customer Premises Equipment, CommScope. “We thank SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, our partners, and our team for their high degree of focus in delivering this innovative solution for the benefit of Japanese consumers.”

The PT-SH700A will be on the CommScope stand at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam (13-17 September in Hall 1—B19).

About SKY PerfectJSAT:

Since its foundation in 1985 following the deregulation of the telecommunications sector, we have created new businesses and services as a pioneer in satellite communications and digital multichannel broadcasting.

Subsequently, through the merger of SKY Perfect Communications Inc. and JSAT Corporation in 2007 followed by the acquisition of Space Communications Corporation in 2008, SKY Perfect JSAT Group has become one of the largest providers of multichannel pay TV broadcast services in Japan, operating the largest satellite communications business in Asia.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Discover more at www.commscope.com.

