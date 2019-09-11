NanoView Biosciences and Quantum Design Korea Enter Into Distribution Agreement

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoView Biosciences, Inc., and Quantum Design Korea, a subsidiary of Quantum Design International, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for NanoView’s ExoView™ platform in South Korea.

“We are eager to make NanoView’s unique technology for analyzing and characterizing exosomes available to scientists in Korea,” said Manwoong Nam, General Manager of Quantum Design Korea. “We have an excellent relationship with the NanoView team and look forward to developing that further for the benefit of our customers in this important research market.”

The ExoView platform provides high-resolution sizing, counting, and phenotyping of exosomes at the individual extracellular vesicle level. The molecular cargo carried by exosomes has potential for diagnostic, prognostic, and even therapeutic use for a broad range of diseases. The ExoView platform requires low sample input, no sample prep or purification, and minimal hands-on time. It can be used directly with complex biological samples.

“We are excited to team up with Quantum Design Korea, our second distribution agreement this year in Asia,” said Jerry Williamson, CEO of NanoView Biosciences. “Expanding access to our ExoView platform is essential for moving the entire exosome field forward, as our technology continues to be the only means of accurately characterizing these extracellular vesicles today.”

The ExoView platform is designed For Research Use Only. It is not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About NanoView Biosciences

NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, is focused on enabling life science researchers to better understand the biological role of exosomes and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. The company’s proprietary product, the ExoView™ platform, was designed to fully characterize exosomes and other extracellular vesicles for use in research and in the implementation of precision medicine. ExoView is a high-throughput, cost-effective analysis platform that is easy to use and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately analyze exosomes.

www.nanoviewbio.com