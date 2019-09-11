Del Webb Unveils New Consumer Inspired Home Designs

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Del Webb, America’s leading builder of active adult communities, is introducing 13 new home designs in communities across the country. These innovative new designs are the result of extensive research and consumer feedback focused on how today’s 55+ buyers live and what features they want in their homes.

The first seven fully-furnished new models just debuted at Del Webb’s new Nocatee community in Ponte Vedra, Florida. The new GenYou™ designs will be introduced this fall at Jacksonville’s Del Webb eTown and at an additional five communities through mid-2020.

“The latest evolution of active adult floor plans stays true to Del Webb’s focus on designing homes with the buyer in mind,” said John Chadwick, executive vice president and chief operating officer of PulteGroup, Del Webb’s parent company. “We engaged consumers early on in our comprehensive product development process, gathering and analyzing data from a range of sources that provided the basis for creating our innovative and practical design ideas.”

“The end result of this collaboration between data and design are 13 new and unique floor plans, ranging in size from over 1,400 to more than 3,000 square feet, and no two of which live the same. They put a spotlight on livability and flexibility, with practical features to enhance convenience and comfort all for the way today’s active adults want to experience their homes.”

Key features of the new floor plans that embody the latest in active adult living include:

Active adults enjoy entertaining and hosting guests in their homes. The new plans emphasize greater openness around the home’s main living triangle: the kitchen, café and gathering room. Kitchens also include larger islands and a butler’s pantry with a wine refrigerator in certain plans. At the same time, updated bedroom suites provide private spaces for guests to wind down in the evenings, and a newly added sitting room adjacent to the master bedroom allows the owner to escape and rejuvenate.

The new floor plans are designed to seamlessly incorporate outdoor space, making it an extension of the home. Patios have higher roofs and larger sliding glass doors to maximize natural light and blur the line between indoor and outdoor living.

More storage is baked into the home designs with the addition of walk-in pantries, oversized garages and linen storage in the owner’s bath. Spa-like baths, featuring oversized walk-in showers (e.g., zero entry) are offered, while shower benches and controls at the point of entry provide added convenience.

The emphasis on form and function in design are highlighted throughout each floor plan. For example, pocket doors minimize door swing conflicts, the HVAC filter is easier to access, and dryer boxes maximize laundry room space. In the kitchen, the microwave location has been lowered and a raised dishwasher option has been eliminated.

Energy-saving upgrades in the form of LED lighting, radiant heat shields for the attic, high-efficiency windows and right-sized HVAC systems allow for lower monthly energy bills. Buyers can also choose from a variety of Pulte Smart Home automation technologies to enhance home safety and security, elevate the in-home entertainment experience, and seamlessly control their lights and thermostat with the touch of a button or the sound of their voice.

“Del Webb’s leadership position among active adult buyers starts with a commitment to understanding what this consumer group wants in this next phase of their lives,” said Chadwick. “The signature Del Webb lifestyle, centered around engaging activities and building connections within the community, is also incorporated and reflected in our home designs. With an emphasis on ageless living, these new designs represent an exciting new offering for Del Webb homebuyers.”

Interested buyers are invited to visit Del Webb Nocatee in Ponte Vedra to learn more about the new GenYou™ active adult home designs and tour the models. For more information, please call 904-543-3927 or visit Del Webb Nocatee. Presales are now underway at Del Webb eTown in Jacksonville with a grand opening set for mid-September. Please call 904- 543-3959 or visit Del Web eTown for more information.

