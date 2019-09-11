Fortegra and Union Wireless Partner to Launch “Bring Your Own Device” Initiative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortegra Financial Corporation (“Fortegra”), a leading international specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (“Tiptree”), today announces a partnership with Wyoming-based Union Wireless to launch a “Bring Your Own Device” (BYOD) initiative. Fortegra will support Union’s existing BYOD offering, providing protection for used customer devices.

“Prior to this new offering, customers were limited to protection only for handsets sold out of Union Wireless stores,” said Jon Mikow, VP of Wireless at Fortegra. “But consumer trends continue to show that they’re holding onto phones longer—nearly three years, on average—making it more difficult for carriers to attract customers who may not want to purchase a new device.”

Ninety-five percent of Americans own a mobile device. But with many consumers keeping their existing phones longer, the wireless industry is looking to innovate to answer this consumer trend. Union Wireless’s BYOD program allows consumers to switch their device from one network or provider to Union’s network, without the requirement of a new device purchase. Through Union’s partnership with Fortegra, Union customers can enjoy long-term protection on these older devices.

“BYOD is a trend that’s top of mind for the wireless industry as we look for new ways to acquire customers in today’s device sales climate, and we’re proud to be one of the first regional carriers to offer this to our customers,” said Brian Woody, Chief Customer Relations Officer at Union Wireless. “Customers can bring nearly any type of device—from a Samsung Galaxy to the latest Apple XR—and receive protection, no matter how old it may be.”

Customers using BYOD protection are eligible for benefits 30 days from their purchase date, and the coverage continues until canceled. Through a diagnostic app, customers can determine if their phone is eligible for coverage, and all phones must have an existing operating system, like iOS or Android, that will successfully run on the application. Consumers can check to see if BYOD coverage is available for their device at https://www.unionwireless.com/byod/imeicheck.

For more on Union Wireless products and services, visit https://www.unionwireless.com.

For more information on Fortegra products and services, visit www.fortegra.com.

About Fortegra

Fortegra Financial Corporation (a Tiptree Inc. company) and its subsidiaries are a specialty insurer. Delivering multifaceted insurance programs to the market, and unmatched service experience for our agents and consumers, Fortegra solves immediate, everyday needs, empowering our agents and consumers to Experience More.

About Union Wireless

Originally started as Union Telephone company more than a century ago, and transitioning to cellular service in the early 1990s, Union Wireless in Mountain View, Wyoming, has made many advancements in data services technology over the past 25 years. The company has grown from a small-town local landline provider to a fast-growing regional wireless provider with national and international roaming partners. True to the company’s roots, the focus is still to serve the people and communities that have supported them through the years.