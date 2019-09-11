Nylabone® Offers Custom-Made Pink Chew Toy to Help Dogs and Pet Parents Support National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylabone, an industry-leading creator of innovative dog chew toys, chew treats, and dental solutions for more than 60 years, has partnered with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF) to offer a custom-made Power Chew Souper chew toy in pink—the universal color for breast cancer awareness. For every one of these chew toys purchased, $1 will be donated to NBCF to aid in their mission to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer.

Scheduled to hit online retailers October 1st, 2019—the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month—the extra-large pink Nylabone® Souper will give both people and dogs an opportunity to show their support. Dogs have an innate ability for showing their pet parents unconditional love when they need it most, and this chew toy provides them an outlet to do the same for those impacted by breast cancer. The Nylabone tagline “Together, we ‘chews’ hope” emphasizes the brand’s commitment to joining every hand and paw in the effort to promote breast cancer awareness.

“When somebody is diagnosed with breast cancer, life changes—not only for the individual, but also for everyone who cares about them,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “The support from family members, pets, and everyone else who joins the cause makes a huge difference. That’s why we’re honored to provide a way for dogs and people to show their support together and remind breast cancer patients they’re not alone.”

Breast cancer is one of the leading health crises for women. There is no known cure and it’s estimated that one woman will be diagnosed every two minutes in the United States*. In light of these impactful facts, NBCF believes no one should face breast cancer alone. That’s why this non-profit organization is dedicated to Helping Women Now® at every step of the breast cancer journey, providing early detection, education, and support services including free mammograms through their network of hospitals.

This USA-made pink Nylabone chew toy lets dogs safely satisfy their natural urge to chew in addition to helping raise breast cancer awareness. Like all Nylabone Power Chew toys, the Souper is made of long-lasting nylon and discourages destructive chewing, provides dogs entertainment, and helps them cope with issues like separation anxiety. Additionally, it features delicious chicken flavor throughout while dental ridges and nubs help clean teeth as dogs chew.

Nylabone’s partnership with NBCF is directed through Nylabone Cares, a donation program committed to helping dogs and the people who love them live happy, healthy lives. This initiative supports charitable causes for dogs and their owners, educating pet parents on why dogs chew and how to establish healthy chewing habits. Nylabone Cares also donates chew toys to shelter dogs and dogs training as life-saving service animals for people in need.

Learn more about the Nylabone Cares mission at www.nylabone.com/about-us/nylabone-cares.

*National Cancer Institute

About Nylabone

Nylabone, the leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the highest-quality chew toys, best chew treats, and most innovative dental solutions in the world. A family-operated company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing the very best solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com.

Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT) (Nasdaq: CENTA) and has been the leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, the Company’s products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON® and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, and OVER-N-OUT®; fertilizer and the brands PENNINGTON® and IRONITE®; live plants from BELL NURSERY; outdoor cushions and pillows from ARDEN COMPANIES; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. The Company provides a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: animal health and the brands ADAMS™, COMFORT ZONE®, FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH™, and VITA FLEX®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST™, and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet®, and CRITTER TRAIL®; and dog & cat and the brands TFH®, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS®, CADET®, DMC™, K&H Pet Products®, PINNACLE®, and AVODERM®. The Company also provides a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately 5,400 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC filings, visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 13 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org.