MDA Selected to Design, Manufacture Advanced Navigation Antennas for Airbus Defence and Space

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MDA, a Maxar company (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), today announced that it will design and manufacture advanced space-based L-band navigation antennas as part of a hosted payload on the MEASAT-3d satellite, which is currently being built by Airbus. The MDA-built navigation antennas will be integrated on a hosted payload for South Korean KTSAT that will support the Korea Augmentation Satellite System (KASS).

Scheduled for launch in 2021, the KASS navigation payload will deliver L-band regional civil navigation services over South Korea to enhance aviation safety and airplane navigation capability through improved accuracy, reliability and availability of GPS positioning signals.

MDA and its parent company Maxar have successfully hosted more than 10 payloads on the company’s highly flexible 1300-class satellite platform since 2001, covering a wide variety of essential customer missions. In 2012, the company delivered a powerful multi-mission satellite for SES, which included an L-band payload for the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS).

“We appreciate the confidence that Airbus has in MDA’s innovative satellite technologies, having worked on over 30 programs,” said Mike Greenley, group president of MDA. “We look forward to continuing our close, collaborative relationship with Airbus on this contract.”

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL and Radiant Solutions were unified under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an independent business unit within the Maxar organization. As a trusted partner with 5,900 employees in over 30 global locations, Maxar provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

About MDA

MDA is an internationally recognized leader in space robotics, space sensors, satellite payloads, antennas and subsystems, surveillance and intelligence systems, defense and maritime systems, and geospatial radar imagery. MDA's extensive space expertise and heritage translates into mission-critical defence and commercial applications that include multi-platform command, control and surveillance systems, aeronautical information systems, land administration systems and terrestrial robotics. MDA is also a leading supplier of actionable mission-critical information and insights derived from multiple data sources. Founded in 1969, MDA is recognized as one of Canada's most successful technology ventures with locations in Richmond, Ottawa, Brampton, Montreal, Halifax and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.mdacorporation.com.

